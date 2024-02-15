Bonkers new discount will make you fall back in love with the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7





If you don't want to "settle" for a standard aluminum construction, for instance, you typically have to pay through the nose for a higher-quality and more robust stainless steel version of the two newer iPhone-compatible wearable devices. Alternatively, you can go on Amazon today and get a premium Series 7 model with a 45mm graphite case, abyss blue sport band, and standalone cellular connectivity at a decidedly "not-premium" price after a monumental $420 discount.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) GPS + Cellular, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band, Always-On Retina Display, Dual-core S7 Processor, Third-gen Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Compass





That's right, you can currently save more on this product than you'd normally spend on an entry-level That's right, you can currentlymore on this product than you'd normallyon an entry-level Apple Watch Series 9 sans 4G LTE support, although it obviously has to be said that the $749 list price of the 45mm steel-made Series 7 has been massively reduced a number of times before.





But to our knowledge, this is easily the heftiest ever discount offered by a major US retailer like Amazon on a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Apple Watch Series 7 unit, which means that you should definitely take the hot new deal into consideration if you're shopping for one of the best smartwatches in the world today.





Make no mistake, the Series 7 continues to be worthy of a spot on that list, looking quite similar to its successors at first glance and being capable of supervising pretty much all the important aspects of your health and wellness, from heart rate to sleep quality, ECG, and yes, blood oxygen.





You can also detect falls using this bad boy and get help in tricky situations with the Emergency SOS feature, not to mention that that extra-durable stainless steel case goes great with the crack-resistant front crystal protecting the super-high-quality Retina display. In short, the Apple Watch Series 7 arguably does not show its advanced age in any obvious ways, looking essentially as compelling as ever from both a design and functionality standpoint.