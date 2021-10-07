Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start









While many prospective buyers were pleasantly surprised to learn a few days ago that the troubled new wearable device would go up for pre-order tomorrow ahead of a relatively early October 15 commercial debut, the price tags of all other variants apart from an entry-level Series 7 configuration still remained under wraps.





At long last, we now know exactly how much you can expect to spend for a GPS-only Nike Series 7 model in a 45mm size, for instance, or a premium cellular-enabled 41mm version made from stainless steel and paired with a Milanese Loop. That is, if you choose to believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser , who has proven trustworthy about pretty much everything of late... aside from the Apple Watch Series 7 design.

New watch, old prices





Without further ado, here's what Prosser claims Apple will roll out stateside tomorrow, October 8, for you to pre-order and hopefully receive in time for Thanksgiving... or at least Christmas:





41mm Aluminum (GPS) - $399

45mm Aluminum (GPS) - $429

41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $499

45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $529

41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $699

45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $749

41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $749

45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $799

41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $799

45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $849

41mm Nike (GPS) - $399

45mm Nike (GPS) - $429

41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $499

45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $529



If everything happens to look familiar, that's probably because we don't really see any notable changes compared to last year's Series 6 pricing structure, which obviously makes perfect sense given Apple 's M.O. and the fact the design hasn't been completely transformed after all.





Once again, it looks like stainless steel and titanium buyers will not get GPS-only options, which also makes sense given how expensive such models would be even without standalone cellular connectivity and how Apple is unlikely to have many millions of Series 7 units to ship at first.









If anything, we're impressed so many different versions are (allegedly) coming tomorrow, with at least a few of them looking guaranteed to go out of stock or keep you waiting a long time if you're not quick (and lucky) to place your order as close to 5 a.m. PDT as possible.









There's obviously no way to know how bad things will get in the next hours, days, and weeks, so if you're excited about the larger than ever display, improved durability, faster charging, and new aluminum case colors of the Apple Watch Series 7, you'll definitely have to wake up early (or not sleep at all) and violate your browser's refresh button on the company's official website. Good luck!





It's pretty unusual (to say the least) that Apple has yet to officially confirm the pricing structure of its newest (and hopefully, greatest) smartwatch with less than 24 hours to go until the start of global pre-orders, but, well, here we are.