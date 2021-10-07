Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start

Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start0
Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant did announce right off the bat that the Apple Watch Series 7 would eventually start at $399 sometime "later this fall", but all other availability details were left up in the air during the big September 14 product launch event.
At long last, we now know exactly how much you can expect to spend for a GPS-only Nike Series 7 model in a 45mm size, for instance, or a premium cellular-enabled 41mm version made from stainless steel and paired with a Milanese Loop. That is, if you choose to believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, who has proven trustworthy about pretty much everything of late... aside from the Apple Watch Series 7 design.
New watch, old prices
- 41mm Aluminum (GPS) - $399
- 45mm Aluminum (GPS) - $429
- 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $499
- 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $529
- 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $699
- 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $749
- 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $749
- 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $799
- 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $799
- 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $849
- 41mm Nike (GPS) - $399
- 45mm Nike (GPS) - $429
- 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $499
- 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $529
If everything happens to look familiar, that's probably because we don't really see any notable changes compared to last year's Series 6 pricing structure, which obviously makes perfect sense given Apple's M.O. and the fact the design hasn't been completely transformed after all.
If anything, we're impressed so many different versions are (allegedly) coming tomorrow, with at least a few of them looking guaranteed to go out of stock or keep you waiting a long time if you're not quick (and lucky) to place your order as close to 5 a.m. PDT as possible.
Keep in mind that production was plagued by mysterious "quality issues" at the eleventh hour, and even if Apple did manage to magically make those issues disappear, it's probably going to be hard to keep up with worldwide demand for the latest contender for the title of best smartwatch out there at first.
There's obviously no way to know how bad things will get in the next hours, days, and weeks, so if you're excited about the larger than ever display, improved durability, faster charging, and new aluminum case colors of the Apple Watch Series 7, you'll definitely have to wake up early (or not sleep at all) and violate your browser's refresh button on the company's official website. Good luck!