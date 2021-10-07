Notification Center

Apple Wearables

Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Detailed Apple Watch Series 7 pricing leaks one day ahead of pre-order start
It's pretty unusual (to say the least) that Apple has yet to officially confirm the pricing structure of its newest (and hopefully, greatest) smartwatch with less than 24 hours to go until the start of global pre-orders, but, well, here we are.

Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant did announce right off the bat that the Apple Watch Series 7 would eventually start at $399 sometime "later this fall", but all other availability details were left up in the air during the big September 14 product launch event.

While many prospective buyers were pleasantly surprised to learn a few days ago that the troubled new wearable device would go up for pre-order tomorrow ahead of a relatively early October 15 commercial debut, the price tags of all other variants apart from an entry-level Series 7 configuration still remained under wraps.

At long last, we now know exactly how much you can expect to spend for a GPS-only Nike Series 7 model in a 45mm size, for instance, or a premium cellular-enabled 41mm version made from stainless steel and paired with a Milanese Loop. That is, if you choose to believe Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser, who has proven trustworthy about pretty much everything of late... aside from the Apple Watch Series 7 design.

New watch, old prices


Without further ado, here's what Prosser claims Apple will roll out stateside tomorrow, October 8, for you to pre-order and hopefully receive in time for Thanksgiving... or at least Christmas:

  • 41mm Aluminum (GPS) - $399
  • 45mm Aluminum (GPS) - $429
  • 41mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $499
  • 45mm Aluminum (GPS + Cellular) - $529
  • 41mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $699
  • 45mm Stainless Steel with Sport band (GPS + Cellular) - $749
  • 41mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $749
  • 45mm Stainless Steel with Milanese Loop (GPS + Cellular) - $799
  • 41mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $799
  • 45mm Titanium (GPS + Cellular) - $849
  • 41mm Nike (GPS) - $399
  • 45mm Nike (GPS) - $429
  • 41mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $499
  • 45mm Nike (GPS + Cellular) - $529

If everything happens to look familiar, that's probably because we don't really see any notable changes compared to last year's Series 6 pricing structure, which obviously makes perfect sense given Apple's M.O. and the fact the design hasn't been completely transformed after all.

Once again, it looks like stainless steel and titanium buyers will not get GPS-only options, which also makes sense given how expensive such models would be even without standalone cellular connectivity and how Apple is unlikely to have many millions of Series 7 units to ship at first.


If anything, we're impressed so many different versions are (allegedly) coming tomorrow, with at least a few of them looking guaranteed to go out of stock or keep you waiting a long time if you're not quick (and lucky) to place your order as close to 5 a.m. PDT as possible.

Keep in mind that production was plagued by mysterious "quality issues" at the eleventh hour, and even if Apple did manage to magically make those issues disappear, it's probably going to be hard to keep up with worldwide demand for the latest contender for the title of best smartwatch out there at first.

There's obviously no way to know how bad things will get in the next hours, days, and weeks, so if you're excited about the larger than ever display, improved durability, faster charging, and new aluminum case colors of the Apple Watch Series 7, you'll definitely have to wake up early (or not sleep at all) and violate your browser's refresh button on the company's official website. Good luck!

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS

