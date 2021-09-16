Key post-announcement Apple Watch Series 7 details include S7 chip (after all) and more

Key post-announcement Apple Watch Series 7 details include S7 chip (after all) and more0
While that's not entirely untrue, MacRumors can now "confirm" the processor powering 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 has been lightly revised to deliver a similar overall performance improvement on the Series 7 to what last year's model did for its own predecessor.
In other news, MacRumors was also able to confirm the Series 7 will ship (at some point) with a 1-meter USB-C magnetic fast charging cable included as standard, as well as the same 32 gigs of internal storage as its predecessor and unchanged Bluetooth 5.0 and U1 ultra wideband technology.
Last but not necessarily least, you shouldn't be surprised to hear a weight increase is in the cards, although we're not talking about anything drastic. The 41mm models in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium will be anywhere between 4.9 and 6.9 percent heavier than the same variants of the Apple Watch Series 6, with gains of between 6.6 and 9.3 percent tipped for 45mm case sizes.