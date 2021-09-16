Notification Center

iOS Apple Wearables

Key post-announcement Apple Watch Series 7 details include S7 chip (after all) and more

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Key post-announcement Apple Watch Series 7 details include S7 chip (after all) and more
In stark contrast with previous generations of the world's best-selling intelligent timepiece, the Apple Watch Series 7 got an awfully vague "later this fall" ETA on Tuesday. This essentially corroborates recent speculation of mysterious production issues encountered at the last minute, which could also explain why the hot new smartwatch looks so radically different from what all those generally reliable leakers and insiders told us to expect.

Interestingly, the Apple Watch Series 7 seems to lack several other important details on its manufacturer's official website, starting with, well, any kind of info on processing speed. That aspect of the user experience was in fact completely ignored during the product's formal announcement as well, leading many to believe Cupertino was forced to reuse last year's S6 chip.

While that's not entirely untrue, MacRumors can now "confirm" the processor powering 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 has been lightly revised to deliver a similar overall performance improvement on the Series 7 to what last year's model did for its own predecessor.

Specifically, we're talking about a roughly 20 percent raw power gain for the S7 chip compared to 2020's S6, made possible despite the apparent use of an unchanged CPU. Given that the Apple Watch Series 7 comes with a significantly larger display than its forerunners, the S7 SiP (system in package) has to include other optimizations as well to keep the battery life unchanged, which is probably not what you expected to hear but it's definitely better than seeing those endurance numbers drop.

In other news, MacRumors was also able to confirm the Series 7 will ship (at some point) with a 1-meter USB-C magnetic fast charging cable included as standard, as well as the same 32 gigs of internal storage as its predecessor and unchanged Bluetooth 5.0 and U1 ultra wideband technology.

Last but not necessarily least, you shouldn't be surprised to hear a weight increase is in the cards, although we're not talking about anything drastic. The 41mm models in aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium will be anywhere between 4.9 and 6.9 percent heavier than the same variants of the Apple Watch Series 6, with gains of between 6.6 and 9.3 percent tipped for 45mm case sizes. 

