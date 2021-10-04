Notification Center

iOS Apple Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date
The vastly improved (but not radically redesigned) Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official release date attached to its name, and surprise, surprise, this lines up perfectly with the latest predictions from the very same tipsters who were proven wrong about said redesign.

Yes, the newest version of the world's top-selling smartwatch will be available in stores around the globe on Friday, October 15 following a pre-order start scheduled for a week earlier.

In addition to the US, Series 7 buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, and "more than 50 other countries and regions" will be able to order the highly anticipated device "beginning at 5 a.m. PDT" on Friday, October 8.

While it certainly hasn't been pleasant to wait a few more weeks than usual for this happy news, we're looking at a much shorter delay than many "iFans" and industry pundits may have predicted based on the ominous reports preceding Apple's big September 14 product announcement event.

Yes, the iPhone 13 family is already out, and it's definitely weird to have to wait longer for an overall familiar-looking and far from revolutionary new Apple Watch, but whatever was plaguing the Series 7's production at the eleventh hour is now surely a thing of the past.

Priced at $399 and up stateside, the larger, more durable, and faster-charging-than-ever Apple Watch Series 7 is naturally set to take its predecessor's place in Cupertino's market-leading lineup, joining last year's $279 and up Apple Watch SE and the ancient 2017-released Series 3 in a (largely unfair) battle with the likes of Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin for the title of best smartwatch money can buy.

