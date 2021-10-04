The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date

The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date0
Yes, the newest version of the world's top-selling smartwatch will be available in stores around the globe on Friday, October 15 following a pre-order start scheduled for a week earlier.
While it certainly hasn't been pleasant to wait a few more weeks than usual for this happy news, we're looking at a much shorter delay than many "iFans" and industry pundits may have predicted based on the ominous reports preceding Apple's big September 14 product announcement event.
Priced at $399 and up stateside, the larger, more durable, and faster-charging-than-ever Apple Watch Series 7 is naturally set to take its predecessor's place in Cupertino's market-leading lineup, joining last year's $279 and up Apple Watch SE and the ancient 2017-released Series 3 in a (largely unfair) battle with the likes of Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin for the title of best smartwatch money can buy.