The Apple Watch Series 7 finally has an official pre-order and release date









In addition to the US, Series 7 buyers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, and "more than 50 other countries and regions" will be able to order the highly anticipated device "beginning at 5 a.m. PDT" on Friday, October 8.









Yes, the iPhone 13 family is already out , and it's definitely weird to have to wait longer for an overall familiar-looking and far from revolutionary new Apple Watch , but whatever was plaguing the Series 7's production at the eleventh hour is now surely a thing of the past.





Priced at $399 and up stateside, the larger, more durable, and faster-charging-than-ever Apple Watch Series 7 is naturally set to take its predecessor's place in Cupertino's market-leading lineup, joining last year's $279 and up Apple Watch SE and the ancient 2017-released Series 3 in a (largely unfair) battle with the likes of Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin for the title of best smartwatch money can buy





