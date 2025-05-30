Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale at an incredible price with 4G LTE and a stainless steel case

Yes, a four-year-old smartwatch can be a smart buy when it's this affordable and this premium-looking.

Would you ever consider something as old as the Apple Watch Series 7 for your next big smartwatch purchase with the Apple Watch Series 11 presumably just a few months away from a commercial debut? Before you dismiss that question with a clear and resounding no, let me ask you something else.

How much would you be willing to spend on a super-premium cellular-capable Apple Watch with a robust stainless steel body? $500? $400? Well, what if I told you one such model can currently be had for a measly $219.99... in brand-new condition... with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included?

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

$219 99
$749
$529 off (71%)
GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Graphite Stainless Steel Case, Blue Band, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm)

$483 off (69%)
GPS + Cellular, Dual-Core S7 Processor, Always-on Retina Display, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Third-gen Optical Heart Sensor, Always-on Altimeter, Compass, Emergency SOS, Sleep Tracking, WR50 Water Resistance, IPX6 Dust Resistance, Gold Stainless Steel Case, Abyss Blue Sport Band, Renewed
Buy at Amazon

Oh, now I have your attention? Good, because Woot's latest killer Apple Watch Series 7 deal certainly deserves to be on a lot of bargain hunters' radars, and if you fit that description, you might want to hurry and cough up the aforementioned 220 bucks.

Technically, this is a promotion scheduled to run through June 4, but given the 4G LTE connectivity, graphite stainless steel case (in a large 45mm size), and life-saving ECG technology offered by the ultra-affordable Series 7 variant on sale here for a limited time, that time could prove to be even more limited.

After all, Woot can't have many brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units in stock nearly four whole years after the Apple Watch Series 7's original release, so there's really no telling when this deal will actually end.

The only half-decent Amazon alternative I've been able to find, mind you, has a 41mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 model with a gold stainless steel case and abyss blue sport band listed at a few bucks under Woot... in "renewed" condition, which should tell you everything you need to know about the appeal of this amazing new offer.

Keep in mind that the Apple Watch Series 7 is still supported by the latest watchOS version, and that's likely to remain true for another year or so. From a hardware perspective, you're looking at a remarkably "current" device here too, at least as far as screen quality and even processing power are concerned. Obviously, the Series 8, Series 9, and Series 10 are all better, but at a monumental $530 discount from an original list price of $750, this thing can be a very smart buy as well.
