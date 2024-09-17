Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

watchOS 11 now available: enjoy the new Vitals app, customizable Activity Rings, and more

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates Wearables
The Apple Watch Series 9 on a person's wrist.
Apple has publically released the iOS 18 software update for iPhones, and alongside it, watchOS 11 for supported Apple Watches has also been released. The software update is now available and brings a range of new health and fitness features to smartwatches that support it.

Sleep Apnea notifications



First off, we get the highly-anticipated Sleep Apnea notifications to the Apple Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch Series 9, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The feature uses the accelerometer on the timepieces to detect breathing disturbances, and then the smartwatch will analyze the data, and give you notifications if you are experiencing sleep apnea.

Vitals app



Another great addition from watchOS 11 is the new Vitals app. It gives you a way to check on your daily health status and explore health metrics at a glance. Also, you can get notifications if two or more health metrics are out of their typical range. The Vitals app can also detail how the changes in these metrics can be linked to other aspects of your life like elevation changes or even illness.

Training Load


WatchOS 11 also brings a metric called training load, and it measures how the intensity and duration of workouts are impacting your body over time. The Apple Watch establishes a 28-day training load and takes into account the duration of the workouts over the period and their intensity.

You are able to see the training load in your Activity and Vitals app. You'll be able to access insights from it about the current strain on your body, so you can adjust your training for the best results. You also get more information about it in the Fitness app on your iPhone.

Customizable Activity Rings, personalized Smart Stack, and pregnancy support


The update also adds the ability for you to customize the Activity Rings by the day of the week - this way your day for rest will be reflected on your Apple Watch without ruining your award streak.

The Smart Stack now has new widgets, including Photos, Distance, and Shazam. The new interactive widgets now allow you to interact with an app directly from the Smart Stack, and also, Live Activities get included within the Smart Stack.

You also get additional support if you log a pregnancy in the Health app. The Cycle Tracking app will show your gestational age and allow you to log symptoms experienced during pregnancy. Also, you get to review things like the high heart rate notification threshold, as during pregnancy, it's normal to have an increased heart rate and you wouldn't want your Apple Watch to 'overnotify' you.

New watch faces



As with any Apple Watch software update, you also get to enjoy new watch faces:

  • The updated Photos face: you can now select your best photo by using machine learning based on aesthetics, composition, and even facial expression.
  • Flux face: this one takes advantage of the bigger display on the Apple Watch Series 10
  • Reflections face: a shimmering dial that reacts subtly to your movements.

With the update, users are also getting the new Tides app, more workout types can now track distance, and you also get custom workouts for pool swims. The update also features an updated Apple Maps experience for hikes across national parks.

Supported watchOS 11 Apple Watches  


The watchOS 11 update requires an iPhone XS or later running iOS 18 and is supported for the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen), Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and both generations of the Apple Watch Ultra.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

iOS 18 brings exciting new features to Apple Maps for adventure seekers
iOS 18 brings exciting new features to Apple Maps for adventure seekers
iOS 18 brings RCS to iPhones, but some carriers like Google Fi are waiting on Apple to enable it
iOS 18 brings RCS to iPhones, but some carriers like Google Fi are waiting on Apple to enable it
Gemini Assistant may get Gmail-specific AI options integrated into its interface soon
Gemini Assistant may get Gmail-specific AI options integrated into its interface soon
Not all iPhones that support iOS 18 will get this amazing iOS 18 feature
Not all iPhones that support iOS 18 will get this amazing iOS 18 feature
Apple Pay gets Affirm integration with iOS 18
Apple Pay gets Affirm integration with iOS 18
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are officially official with powerful ANC and an incredible price tag
The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are officially official with powerful ANC and an incredible price tag
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless