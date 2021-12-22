Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas

Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is running a promotion on the Apple Watch Series 7, which seems to be the best we’ve been able to track to date. The GPS only version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is $60 off at Amazon for a limited time, and you can even choose your favorite color.
Keep in mind that the $50 discount is available for both 41mm and 45mm variants, it’s just that the latter will be more expensive since the recommended retail price is slightly higher.
Obviously, you'll need a plan with one of the US carriers to take advantage of the cellular network support, but you'll be able to make and answer calls from your wrist without having your iPhone paired with the Apple Watch Series 7.