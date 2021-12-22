Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Apple Deals Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas
Apple’s most recent smartwatches are just a tad more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, so if you’re an Apple fan there’s no question what you’ll be choosing. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 discounted as part of previous sales ran by various retailers, prices rarely dropped below $380.

Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is running a promotion on the Apple Watch Series 7, which seems to be the best we’ve been able to track to date. The GPS only version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is $60 off at Amazon for a limited time, and you can even choose your favorite color.

Just make sure to check the price before adding the smartwatch to the cart because some colors are cheaper, while others are slightly more expensive. For example, the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band (regular) is $60 off, while the red and blue versions are just $50 off.

Keep in mind that the $50 discount is available for both 41mm and 45mm variants, it’s just that the latter will be more expensive since the recommended retail price is slightly higher.

Finally, if you’re in the market for the cellular Apple Watch Series 7, Amazon has a couple of models on sale like the green and graphite models, which are getting discounts of $60 and $50, respectively. 

Obviously, you'll need a plan with one of the US carriers to take advantage of the cellular network support, but you'll be able to make and answer calls from your wrist without having your iPhone paired with the Apple Watch Series 7.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) specs
  • Display 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S7 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google disables two features on the Pixel 6 due to bug in previous update
Survey says: Amazon, Google more trusted with your personal data than Apple is
by Alan Friedman,  0
Survey says: Amazon, Google more trusted with your personal data than Apple is
Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date
by Anam Hamid,  0
Motorola reveals Android 12 update list and release date
Can't choose between 5G Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Google's new video could help you decide
by Alan Friedman,  0
Can't choose between 5G Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro? Google's new video could help you decide
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks include a nice price and a full manual
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks include a nice price and a full manual
Disney Chairman Iger: Apple merger talks would have happened had Jobs not died
by Alan Friedman,  1
Disney Chairman Iger: Apple merger talks would have happened had Jobs not died
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless