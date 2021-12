Apple Watch Series 7 gets its biggest discount to date just in time for Christmas

Obviously, you'll need a plan with one of the US carriers to take advantage of the cellular network support, but you'll be able to make and answer calls from your wrist without having your iPhone paired with the Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple’s most recent smartwatches are just a tad more expensive than Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 , so if you’re an Apple fan there’s no question what you’ll be choosing. Although the Apple Watch Series 7 discounted as part of previous sales ran by various retailers, prices rarely dropped below $380.Just in time for Christmas, Amazon is running a promotion on the Apple Watch Series 7, which seems to be the best we’ve been able to track to date. The GPS only version of the Apple Watch Series 7 is $60 off at Amazon for a limited time, and you can even choose your favorite color.Just make sure to check the price before adding the smartwatch to the cart because some colors are cheaper, while others are slightly more expensive. For example, the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band (regular) is $60 off, while the red and blue versions are just $50 off.Keep in mind that the $50 discount is available for both 41mm and 45mm variants, it’s just that the latter will be more expensive since the recommended retail price is slightly higher.Finally, if you’re in the market for the cellular Apple Watch Series 7 , Amazon has a couple of models on sale like the green and graphite models, which are getting discounts of $60 and $50, respectively.