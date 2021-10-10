Notification Center

Apple Wearables

Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order delivery dates are pushed back to as long as December

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
1
Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order delivery dates are pushed back to as long as December
Some of those who have pre-ordered the Apple Watch Series 7 have discovered that all of that talk about production issues leading to limited supplies of the timepiece was true. No, it was not just a way for Apple to get fence-sitting buyers to pull the trigger on a new smartwatch.

Friday's kickoff of pre-orders for the latest iteration of the Apple Watch quickly pushed out shipping dates beyond the October 15th release date. Pre-orders for the stainless steel models of the watch quickly got pushed back to November. Bloomberg reports that some of the higher-priced versions of the device are "currently unavailable" while others have a delivery date pushed back to December.

Among the expensive Apple Watch Series 7 models that Apple is listing as "currently unavailable" are a pair of $899 models; one is silver titanium with a leather band, and the other is a black titanium unit with a silicone band. Meanwhile, the pricey Apple Watch models that are part of Hermes' partnership with Apple are showing delivery dates in November and December.

Besides the Apple Watch Series 7, both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are showing delivery times extended into November. Apple's deal that gives users as much as $270 with the trade-in of a Series 6 Apple Watch is sure to be stoking the fires of demand for the new timepiece.

How the new iPhone 13 Series and the Apple Watch fare at the register will play a big part in determining how well Apple does during the holiday quarter which is its fiscal first quarter of 2022. Analysts expect the company to generate revenue of nearly $120 billion during the three months from October to the end of the year. That would result in a 7% year-over-year gain for Apple.

Without a major new health feature for the Apple Watch Series 7, the larger 45mm and 41mm displays (1mm taller than last year), 33% faster charging time, and a new on-screen QWERTY keyboard are the main reasons to purchase the watch. If you want to try and procure an Apple Watch Series 7 earlier than November and December, you can visit your local Apple Store on October 15th (this coming Friday) and make the purchase right then and there.

Of course, the downside of purchasing your Apple Watch at the brick and mortar Apple Store is that inventories are limited and that exact configuration you want might not be stocked by the store.

