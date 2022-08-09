Amazon now has one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a mammoth discount





Because we're talking about a stainless steel-made device here normally available for a whopping $749, the e-commerce giant naturally had significantly more room for a discount compared to aluminum units that can regularly be had at $399 and up.

That being said, a $230.50 markdown for the world's best-selling smartwatch in any version whatsoever is definitely not a "normal" occurrence, easily beating all the absolute highest discounts offered by Amazon for Prime members only last month.





It goes without saying that you don't need Amazon Prime to slash a huge 31 percent off the $749 regular price of a 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 with a silver stainless steel case and "starlight" sport band right now, but you might have to hurry to be certain the incredibly popular and extremely well-reviewed timepiece remains in stock in this premium flavor.





While we could always take a page from Apple 's advertising playbook and wax poetic about the qualities of a stainless steel build with sapphire front crystals and a ceramic back, the bottom line is this variant should prove more robust and durable in the long run while also looking undeniably better than a "basic" aluminum model.





Of course, it's important to take into consideration the impending arrivals of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro as well before making any Series 7 commitment, although it's more than obvious that you'll have to wait a preeeety long time for a sweet deal like this on any of the two new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.



