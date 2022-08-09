 Amazon now has one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a mammoth discount - PhoneArena
Amazon now has one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a mammoth discount

Deals
Amazon now has one premium Apple Watch Series 7 model on sale at a mammoth discount
If you thought being able to shave 120 bucks off the list prices of a couple of different Apple Watch Series 7 variants recently was great (which it totally was), wait until you see how much (or how little) Amazon is charging for a specific 45mm model with built-in cellular connectivity for a presumably limited time only.

Because we're talking about a stainless steel-made device here normally available for a whopping $749, the e-commerce giant naturally had significantly more room for a discount compared to aluminum units that can regularly be had at $399 and up.

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm)

GPS + Cellular, Silver Stainless Steel Case, Starlight Sport Band
$231 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

That being said, a $230.50 markdown for the world's best-selling smartwatch in any version whatsoever is definitely not a "normal" occurrence, easily beating all the absolute highest discounts offered by Amazon for Prime members only last month.

It goes without saying that you don't need Amazon Prime to slash a huge 31 percent off the $749 regular price of a 4G LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 7 with a silver stainless steel case and "starlight" sport band right now, but you might have to hurry to be certain the incredibly popular and extremely well-reviewed timepiece remains in stock in this premium flavor.

While we could always take a page from Apple's advertising playbook and wax poetic about the qualities of a stainless steel build with sapphire front crystals and a ceramic back, the bottom line is this variant should prove more robust and durable in the long run while also looking undeniably better than a "basic" aluminum model.

Of course, it's important to take into consideration the impending arrivals of the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Pro as well before making any Series 7 commitment, although it's more than obvious that you'll have to wait a preeeety long time for a sweet deal like this on any of the two new iPhone-compatible wearable devices.

