Here's another rare chance to save a huge $120 on one specific Apple Watch Series 7 model

Just like all of its popular forerunners, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in a fairly wide range of colors with and without standalone cellular connectivity, as well as two main sizes and two different build materials.

While that obviously creates a lot of choice for potential buyers of the world's best-selling smartwatch, bargain hunters often have to settle for... whatever model they can get at the highest discount. It's incredibly rare to see more than one, two, or at best, three specific versions of the Series 7 go for north of $100 less than usual, and when such killer deals do crop up, they generally go away very quickly for pretty clear reasons.

That's precisely what happened with the GPS-only 41mm green aluminum timepiece with a clover sport band marked down by 120 bucks earlier this week, which Amazon no longer lists as available at any price.

But now a 4G LTE-enabled variant in the exact same color combination and 41mm case size is up for grabs at an identical $120 discount, and while Amazon already seems to be struggling with demand, promising to ship the device in "1-2 days" at the time of this writing, Walmart is also running the same sale, no doubt for a limited time of its own.

If you like to pretend you're in a James Bond movie by talking into your watch or you're simply addicted to cellular connectivity and want the freedom to make and receive voice calls without carrying your phone with you everywhere you go, this is a pretty much unmissable special offer. 

Of course, the green aluminum case and clover strap are not for everyone, but everyone does certainly like to save money and the only other time when the Apple Watch Series 7 scored a $120 discount was during Amazon's Prime Day 2022 festivities a few weeks back. 

Naturally, there are no special requirements and no strings attached to this hot new promotion whatsoever, and although the Apple Watch Series 8 is decidedly drawing near, the Series 7 remains a must-buy for iPhone users, as well as quite possibly the overall best smartwatch in the world.

