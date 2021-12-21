Notification Center

iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Two Apple Watch Series 6 models score one of their highest discount ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Two Apple Watch Series 6 models score one of their highest discount ever
There aren't a lot of places where you can buy last year's Apple Watch Series 6 anymore, and due to the advanced age of that particular model and the greater appeal of the newer Series 7 generation, we obviously wouldn't recommend you pay full prices for, well, either device this holiday season. 

No, not even this late into the holiday season, when the deals normally become less frequent and attractive than around Thanksgiving. But one of the last-minute Apple Watch Series 6 Christmas promotions happens to beat a lot of the discounts in recent memory, slashing a substantial 130 bucks off the $429 MSRP of two different GPS-only versions.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

GPS, Red Aluminum Case with Red Sport Band

$131 off (30%)
$299
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

GPS, Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport Band

$131 off (30%)
$299
$429 99
Buy at Walmart

We're talking about the larger 44mm size in your choice of gold or red aluminum paired with a pink sand and matching red sport band respectively. Unfortunately, folks with smaller wrists will have to look elsewhere if they want to save a few bucks in time for Christmas or at least the New Year, as Walmart is currently having trouble fulfilling orders even at a $399 regular price with no built-in cellular connectivity.

While still not quite as affordable as Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 in an entry-level configuration, a $299 Apple Watch Series 6 is definitely hard to beat for iPhone-owning bargain hunters concerned with their health and fitness.

The Series 6, mind you, comes with pretty much the same exact sensors on deck as it 2021 successor, closely monitoring a wearer's general heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and ECG while automatically detecting falls, withstanding water immersion, and sporting a beautiful always-on Retina LTPO OLED display.

Granted, the Apple Watch Series 7 does offer a little extra screen real estate, faster charging, and a more durable construction, but we're sure at least some of you will agree that's not enough to warrant the difference in pricing between the two discounted wearables at the moment.

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
30%off $299 Special Walmart $530 Special T-Mobile $500 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
