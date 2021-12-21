Two Apple Watch Series 6 models score one of their highest discount ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





No, not even this late into the holiday season, when the deals normally become less frequent and attractive than around Thanksgiving. But one of the last-minute Apple Watch Series 6 Christmas promotions happens to beat a lot of the discounts in recent memory , slashing a substantial 130 bucks off the $429 MSRP of two different GPS-only versions.





We're talking about the larger 44mm size in your choice of gold or red aluminum paired with a pink sand and matching red sport band respectively. Unfortunately, folks with smaller wrists will have to look elsewhere if they want to save a few bucks in time for Christmas or at least the New Year, as Walmart is currently having trouble fulfilling orders even at a $399 regular price with no built-in cellular connectivity.









The Series 6, mind you, comes with pretty much the same exact sensors on deck as it 2021 successor, closely monitoring a wearer's general heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and ECG while automatically detecting falls, withstanding water immersion, and sporting a beautiful always-on Retina LTPO OLED display.





Granted, the Apple Watch Series 7 does offer a little extra screen real estate, faster charging, and a more durable construction, but we're sure at least some of you will agree that's not enough to warrant the difference in pricing between the two discounted wearables at the moment.





