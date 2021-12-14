These might be this year's best last-minute Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic holiday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Bargain hunters interested in the world's first smartwatches running Wear OS 3 out the box on the software side of things are looking at a $75 price cut with built-in LTE connectivity if they make their purchase by the end of the day.



The most affordable cellular-enabled Samsung The most affordable cellular-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 model typically costs $299.99, in case you're wondering, which means the aforementioned discount results in a substantial 25 percent shaved off that already fairly reasonable list price.



The markdown drops to 23 percent for folks with larger wrists opting for the 44mm version of the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 with standalone 4G LTE support instead of the 40mm size, while buyers of the more eye-catching Classic models will have to settle for 19 and 17 percent reductions from regular prices of $399.99 and $429.99 in small and large sizes respectively.



Before rushing to pull the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that Best Buy has offered deeper discounts at least once in the recent past for GPS and Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units, and that Before rushing to pull the trigger, you may want to keep in mind that Best Buy has offered deeper discounts at least once in the recent past for GPS and Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 4 Classic units, and that absolutely bonkers Black Friday 2021 deal could well return by the end of the year. Or it could not, of course, in which case you'll undoubtedly end up regretting your hesitance as you eat your delicious Christmas dinner.



Needless to point out that Amazon is promising to deliver all the substantially marked-down Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic variants (well) ahead of December 25 if you order them right now, and the same goes for all the non-LTE-enabled models currently discounted by a comparatively modest $40 apiece.



It's also needless to highlight just how much cheaper these bad boys are (once again) compared to their It's also needless to highlight just how much cheaper these bad boys are (once again) compared to their Apple Watch SE and Series 7 equivalents while offering many of the same health and fitness tracking features (at least if we consider Cupertino's latest and greatest smartwatch), ECG, fall detection, and blood oxygen included.