 Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy
Promptly discontinued with last fall's Series 7 announcement, the 2020-released Apple Watch Series 6 unsurprisingly stuck around at a number of major US retailers, one of which made great efforts to clear all its inventory with several unprecedented discounts.

But now all of those recent (and semi-recent) Walmart deals are eclipsed by a one-day-only Woot promotion that sees an LTE-enabled Series 6 drop to a measly $279.99... in brand-new condition. That's right, 280 bucks will buy you a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPhone-compatible smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity, a 40mm space gray aluminum case, and a black sport band.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm)

GPS, Cellular, Space Gray Aluminum Case, Black Sport Band, New

$219 off (44%)
$279 99
$499
Buy at Woot

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

GPS, Cellular, Two Colors, New

$229 off (43%)
$299 99
$529
Buy at Woot

This is an Apple Watch Series 6 variant that used to cost a whopping $499 back in the day, which obviously means the most affordable LTE-equipped Series 7 model typically goes for five Benjamins in 2022 as well. 

Naturally, the newer device is the stronger candidate for the title of best smartwatch money can buy right now, but at today's deeply discounted prices, it would be foolish to disregard the older edition of the world's top-selling smartwatch simply due to its advanced age.

After all, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 have plenty of internal components and key features in common, including pretty much the same exact processor (although named differently) and a very similar health monitoring arsenal with everything from potentially life-changing ECG and fall detection to blood oxygen saturation and general 24/7 heart rate tracking in it.

Bargain hunters with large wrists will undoubtedly be happy to see Amazon-owned Woot also sell 44mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 6 units at a very affordable $299.99 apiece in brand-new condition and your choice of a classic space gray aluminum case/black sport band combo or a snazzy gold aluminum case paired with a pink sand strap.

Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that all three of these cheaper-than-ever devices come with the same 90-day warranty, which is likely to prove a little inconvenient for some of you. But is it a complete dealbreaker? That's obviously for each one of you to decide after carefully considering your options... and your budget.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Sep 17, 2021, 7:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Sep 23, 2020, 6:41 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum
Apple Watch Series 6: Stainless steel vs aluminum
Sep 18, 2020, 4:55 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen monitoring: how does it work and how to use it?
Apple Watch Series 6 blood oxygen monitoring: how does it work and how to use it?
Sep 28, 2020, 6:45 AM, by Iskra Petrova

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
43%off $300 Special Woot $530 Special T-Mobile $500 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) specs
Review
9.0
44%off $280 Special Woot Deal Special Amazon $399 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The best small and compact phones (Updated April 2022)
by Radoslav Minkov,  19
The best small and compact phones (Updated April 2022)
Despite Pegatron lockdown, iPhone SE 3 remains in stock confirming weak demand for the phone
by Alan Friedman,  1
Despite Pegatron lockdown, iPhone SE 3 remains in stock confirming weak demand for the phone
Pokemon GO creators to launch Peridot, a new real-world AR mobile game
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon GO creators to launch Peridot, a new real-world AR mobile game
Spotify’s standalone Greenroom app gets a new home and a new name
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify’s standalone Greenroom app gets a new home and a new name
Apple's Cook explains why Apple should not be forced to allow sideloading on the iPhone
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple's Cook explains why Apple should not be forced to allow sideloading on the iPhone
FIFA+ is a new streaming service coming to iOS and Android devices
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
FIFA+ is a new streaming service coming to iOS and Android devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless