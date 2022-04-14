Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But now all of those recent (and semi-recent Walmart deals are eclipsed by a one-day-only Woot promotion that sees an LTE-enabled Series 6 drop to a measly $279.99... in brand-new condition. That's right, 280 bucks will buy you a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPhone-compatible smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity, a 40mm space gray aluminum case, and a black sport band.





This is an Apple Watch Series 6 variant that used to cost a whopping $499 back in the day, which obviously means the most affordable LTE-equipped Series 7 model typically goes for five Benjamins in 2022 as well.













Bargain hunters with large wrists will undoubtedly be happy to see Amazon-owned Woot also sell 44mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 6 units at a very affordable $299.99 apiece in brand-new condition and your choice of a classic space gray aluminum case/black sport band combo or a snazzy gold aluminum case paired with a pink sand strap.





Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that all three of these cheaper-than-ever devices come with the same 90-day warranty, which is likely to prove a little inconvenient for some of you. But is it a complete dealbreaker? That's obviously for each one of you to decide after carefully considering your options... and your budget.



