Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy

Exceptional new deal makes 2020's Apple Watch Series 6 with LTE a 2022 must-buy0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
But now all of those recent (and semi-recent) Walmart deals are eclipsed by a one-day-only Woot promotion that sees an LTE-enabled Series 6 drop to a measly $279.99... in brand-new condition. That's right, 280 bucks will buy you a new, unused, unopened, and undamaged iPhone-compatible smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity, a 40mm space gray aluminum case, and a black sport band.
This is an Apple Watch Series 6 variant that used to cost a whopping $499 back in the day, which obviously means the most affordable LTE-equipped Series 7 model typically goes for five Benjamins in 2022 as well.
Naturally, the newer device is the stronger candidate for the title of best smartwatch money can buy right now, but at today's deeply discounted prices, it would be foolish to disregard the older edition of the world's top-selling smartwatch simply due to its advanced age.
After all, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 have plenty of internal components and key features in common, including pretty much the same exact processor (although named differently) and a very similar health monitoring arsenal with everything from potentially life-changing ECG and fall detection to blood oxygen saturation and general 24/7 heart rate tracking in it.
Bargain hunters with large wrists will undoubtedly be happy to see Amazon-owned Woot also sell 44mm cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 6 units at a very affordable $299.99 apiece in brand-new condition and your choice of a classic space gray aluminum case/black sport band combo or a snazzy gold aluminum case paired with a pink sand strap.
Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that all three of these cheaper-than-ever devices come with the same 90-day warranty, which is likely to prove a little inconvenient for some of you. But is it a complete dealbreaker? That's obviously for each one of you to decide after carefully considering your options... and your budget.
Things that are NOT allowed: