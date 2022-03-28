 Walmart has one Apple Watch Series 6 model with LTE on sale at an irresistible price - PhoneArena

Deals

Walmart has one Apple Watch Series 6 model with LTE on sale at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart has one Apple Watch Series 6 model with LTE on sale at an irresistible price
Commercially released around 18 months ago and predictably discontinued roughly a year later, the Apple Watch Series 6 is technically not one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now.

But that's mainly because you can no longer actually buy this very well-reviewed, feature-packed, and familiar-looking device in many places, and where you can, its original $399 and up price is normally unchanged.

The value for money equation is entirely different at a discount of, say, 180 bucks, as the Apple Watch Series 6 is undeniably still powerful, fast, and sharp enough to hold its own against the latest and best Android smartwatches out there.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular, Product (RED) Aluminum Case, Product (RED) Sport Band

$181 off (34%)
$349
$529 99
Buy at Walmart

Exclusively compatible with (new and old) iPhones, this potentially life-saving bad boy with built-in ECG monitoring, fall detection, and blood oxygen supervision is on sale at the time of this writing for $180 less than usual in a single red-coated cellular-enabled 44mm model.

At $349, the large version of the Series 6 with standalone 4G LTE connectivity is thus more affordable than a small 41mm GPS-only Series 7, which we probably don't have to tell you is unlikely to last long.

After all, the two latest editions of the world's top-selling smartwatch are not all that different, sharing many of the same health and wellness tools, as well as a virtually identical processor (with two names), and decent but far from impressive battery life stats.

Granted, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a little less robust than its successor, which also sports thinner screen borders and faster charging, but that shouldn't stop hardcore "iFans" with a cellular addiction from taking advantage of Walmart's truly rare and presumably limited deal here.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Apple Watch Series 6
Sep 17, 2021, 7:53 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Apple Watch Series 6: 40mm vs 44mm, which Apple Watch Series 6 size is the best for you?
Sep 23, 2020, 6:41 AM, by Iskra Petrova
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Apple Watch Series 3
Sep 17, 2020, 8:35 AM, by Georgi Zarkov
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 6 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: clash of the flagship smartwatches
Sep 15, 2020, 6:02 PM, by Georgi Zarkov

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
34%off $349 Special Walmart $530 Special T-Mobile $500 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S6 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS watchOS 6.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

