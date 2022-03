Walmart has one Apple Watch Series 6 model with LTE on sale at an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's mainly because you can no longer actually buy this very well-reviewed, feature-packed, and familiar-looking device in many places, and where you can, its original $399 and up price is normally unchanged.





The value for money equation is entirely different at a discount of, say, 180 bucks, as the Apple Watch Series 6 is undeniably still powerful, fast, and sharp enough to hold its own against the latest and best Android smartwatches out there.





Exclusively compatible with (new and old) iPhones, this potentially life-saving bad boy with built-in ECG monitoring, fall detection, and blood oxygen supervision is on sale at the time of this writing for $180 less than usual in a single red-coated cellular-enabled 44mm model.





At $349, the large version of the Series 6 with standalone 4G LTE connectivity is thus more affordable than a small 41mm GPS-only Series 7, which we probably don't have to tell you is unlikely to last long.





After all, the two latest editions of the world's top-selling smartwatch are not all that different, sharing many of the same health and wellness tools, as well as a virtually identical processor (with two names), and decent but far from impressive battery life stats.





Granted, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a little less robust than its successor, which also sports thinner screen borders and faster charging, but that shouldn't stop hardcore "iFans" with a cellular addiction from taking advantage of Walmart's truly rare and presumably limited deal here.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Commercially released around 18 months ago and predictably discontinued roughly a year later, the Apple Watch Series 6 is technically not one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now.