Walmart has one Apple Watch Series 6 model with LTE on sale at an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But that's mainly because you can no longer actually buy this very well-reviewed, feature-packed, and familiar-looking device in many places, and where you can, its original $399 and up price is normally unchanged.





The value for money equation is entirely different at a discount of, say, 180 bucks, as the Apple Watch Series 6 is undeniably still powerful, fast, and sharp enough to hold its own against the latest and best Android smartwatches out there.





Exclusively compatible with (new and old) iPhones, this potentially life-saving bad boy with built-in ECG monitoring, fall detection, and blood oxygen supervision is on sale at the time of this writing for $180 less than usual in a single red-coated cellular-enabled 44mm model.





At $349, the large version of the Series 6 with standalone 4G LTE connectivity is thus more affordable than a small 41mm GPS-only Series 7, which we probably don't have to tell you is unlikely to last long.





After all, the two latest editions of the world's top-selling smartwatch are not all that different, sharing many of the same health and wellness tools, as well as a virtually identical processor (with two names), and decent but far from impressive battery life stats.





Granted, the Apple Watch Series 6 is a little less robust than its successor, which also sports thinner screen borders and faster charging, but that shouldn't stop hardcore "iFans" with a cellular addiction from taking advantage of Walmart's truly rare and presumably limited deal here.



