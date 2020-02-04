The Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours at a lower than ever price with select trade-ins









Both the 2016 and 2017-released devices are now eligible for the same $100 maximum discount as 2018's Apple Watch Series 4 , which is bound to... annoy owners of the latter model while putting a big smile on the faces of those looking to upgrade from an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3.













Granted, these are still not what we'd call earth-shattering savings, but if you were thinking of making the jump anyway, they will at least save you the hassle of trying to sell your old Apple Watch yourself. Besides, a $299 entry-level Series 5 configuration with a 40mm case and sport band sounds like a pretty solid bargain. Just keep in mind you'll technically still have to pay the full price of your new smartwatch upfront, with your trade-in discount offered as a refund once Apple inspects your old device and approves the transaction.





There's no expiration date explicitly mentioned on the company's official US website, mind you, but given the "Heart Month" references, we expect the trade-in values of the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 2 to go back to "normal" in early March.



