Apple Deals Wearables

The Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours at a lower than ever price with select trade-ins

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2020, 2:15 AM
The Apple Watch Series 5 can be yours at a lower than ever price with select trade-ins
Even though we're most likely still seven months or so away from the official announcement of a new Apple Watch generation, which may or may not finally support sleep tracking technology, the deals and discounts are piling up all of a sudden for previous versions of the world's best-selling wearable device.

The latest promotion comes from Apple itself, requiring you to trade in an older iPhone-compatible smartwatch in "good condition" for the chance to significantly reduce the regular Series 5 price. Of course, the trade-in program is not an entirely new thing, but to help you properly celebrate "Heart Month", Apple is bumping up the discount offered when you ditch a fully functional Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3 in favor of a brand-new Series 5.

Both the 2016 and 2017-released devices are now eligible for the same $100 maximum discount as 2018's Apple Watch Series 4, which is bound to... annoy owners of the latter model while putting a big smile on the faces of those looking to upgrade from an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. 

As reported by MacRumors, the trade-in values of these oldies but goodies were previously capped at $60 and $70 respectively, while the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 4 are eligible for the same maximum discounts of $30 and $100 as before.


Granted, these are still not what we'd call earth-shattering savings, but if you were thinking of making the jump anyway, they will at least save you the hassle of trying to sell your old Apple Watch yourself. Besides, a $299 entry-level Series 5 configuration with a 40mm case and sport band sounds like a pretty solid bargain. Just keep in mind you'll technically still have to pay the full price of your new smartwatch upfront, with your trade-in discount offered as a refund once Apple inspects your old device and approves the transaction. 

There's no expiration date explicitly mentioned on the company's official US website, mind you, but given the "Heart Month" references, we expect the trade-in values of the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 2 to go back to "normal" in early March.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

LG G7 ThinQ drops to new all-time low price at Amazon
LG G7 ThinQ drops to new all-time low price at Amazon
Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants
Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants
-$50
Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts
Amazon has multiple iPad mini (2019) variants on sale at rare discounts
-40%
Save 40% on Amazon's third generation Echo Dot smart speaker
Save 40% on Amazon's third generation Echo Dot smart speaker
Deal: Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr (trade-in required)
Deal: Save up to $700 on the new Motorola razr (trade-in required)
-$350
Amazon has one premium Apple Watch Series 4 configuration on sale at a huge discount
Amazon has one premium Apple Watch Series 4 configuration on sale at a huge discount

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless