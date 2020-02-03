Apple Deals Wearables

Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 03, 2020, 3:15 PM
Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants
Just a few days after bringing you news of a massive discount offered by Amazon on a typically very pricey Apple Watch Series 4 configuration and mere hours after spotting a number of decent iPad mini 5 deals, the time has come to round up the e-commerce giant's latest Apple Watch Series 5 promotions.

These don't just happen every day, mind you, and while the savings are certainly not earth-shattering, they're pretty much unbeatable right now, and perhaps best of all, they're available on a whole bunch of different variants of the world's most popular wearable device.

Starting with the least expensive model on sale today, you can only get a $44 discount on a 40mm size with no cellular connectivity if you're okay with a gold aluminum case paired with a pink sport band. This usually costs $399, whereas a GPS-only 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 currently goes for 44 bucks less than its regular $429 price in the same gold/pink combination mentioned above, as well as a silver aluminum case paired with a white sport band.

Meanwhile, there are actually many more LTE-enabled configurations marked down at the time of this writing, but their higher list prices make it harder to get excited about $44 or $50 reductions. 

Still, these are some of the best discounts on record, and if history is any indication, they'll be gone relatively soon. You can obviously choose between 40 and 44mm sizes for cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 5 variants on sale too, as well as between aluminum and stainless steel cases and a wide range of strap materials and colors including basic "sport" options and super-stylish Milanese Loop flavors.

Compared to the Series 4, Apple's newest smartwatch has always-on display functionality going for it, as well as a handy compass and a colossal 32 gigs of internal storage space Samsung is unlikely to catch up to anytime soon. Of course, most of the key Apple Watch Series 5 selling points are not entirely new, ranging from a beautiful OLED screen to a set of unrivaled health-monitoring and life-saving tools, as well as top-notch overall performance powered by an S5 chip that's essentially identical to Cupertino's in-house S4 processor.

