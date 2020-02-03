Amazon is running an extensive sale on GPS-only and LTE-enabled Apple Watch Series 5 variants







Starting with the least expensive model on sale today, you can only get a $44 discount on a 40mm size with no cellular connectivity if you're okay with a gold aluminum case paired with a pink sport band. This usually costs $399, whereas a GPS-only 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 currently goes for 44 bucks less than its regular $429 price in the same gold/pink combination mentioned above, as well as a silver aluminum case paired with a white sport band.



Meanwhile, there are actually many more LTE-enabled configurations marked down at the time of this writing, but their higher list prices make it harder to get excited about $44 or $50 reductions.



Still, these are some of the best discounts on record, and if history is any indication, they'll be gone relatively soon. You can obviously choose between 40 and 44mm sizes for cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 5 variants on sale too, as well as between aluminum and stainless steel cases and a wide range of strap materials and colors including basic "sport" options and super-stylish Milanese Loop flavors.