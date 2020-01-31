Amazon has one premium Apple Watch Series 4 configuration on sale at a huge discount
Granted, we're talking about an arguably overpriced model normally fetching $849. But at $350 less than that, this is pretty much guaranteed to capture the attention of fashionistas enamored with the Milanese Loop style. Available in a 44mm size at this massive discount, the LTE-capable Apple Watch Series 4 also comes with a robust stainless steel case coated in an always popular Space Black color.
If you're wondering, the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 is typically available for 800 bucks with a space black stainless steel case and black Milanese Loop, with Amazon only capable of offering a $41 price cut on that particular variant at checkout at the time of this writing.
Those hunting for a decent discount on the Apple Watch Series 4 may also be happy to see a 40mm cellular-enabled model with a space black stainless steel case and black sport band sold at $170 off its list price on Amazon, although ironically, that still makes this specific version costlier than the arguably prettier configuration detailed above.
Most other Series 4 models are either available for their regular prices or they're completely unavailable, save for a 44mm size with cellular connectivity, a space black stainless steel case and a black sport band, which can be purchased at a small $70 discount.
Of course, the internals are all the same, including everything from a blazing fast Apple S4 chipset to a life-saving roster of sensors and health monitoring tools, not to mention excellent battery life... for such a feature-packed smartwatch.
