Apple Watch Series 5 gets a huge $290 discount ahead of Cyber Monday

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 5 gets a huge $290 discount ahead of Cyber Monday
Black Friday may be over but deals are still going strong pretty much everywhere. And if you’re on the lookout for an Apple Watch, today is your lucky day. The Apple Watch Series 5 is heavily discounted on Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm)

(GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - ​ Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop

$290 off (39%)
$459
$749
Buy at Amazon

Apple phased out the Series 5 after the launch of Series 6 mainly because both generations are pretty close in terms of specs and design. Now you can get the 40mm Stainless Steel version (GPS + Cellular) along with a fancy Milanese Loop with $290 off.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm)

(GPS + Cellular, 44mm) - Gold Stainless Steel Case with Stone Sport Band

$290 off (39%)
$459
$749
Buy at Amazon

There’s another similar deal on the 44mm model (GPS + Cellular), and again the discount is $290 but the watch comes equipped with the regular Sport Band.

Get these while they last but if you happen to miss out or fancy something different from the smartwatch realm, be sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals article.

Related phones

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm) specs
Review
9.0
$290off $459 Special Amazon 45%off $220 Special BestBuy
  • Display 1.6 inches 394 x 324 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 245 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm) specs
Review
9.0
$290off $459 Special Amazon $369 Special Walmart
  • Display 1.8 inches 448 x 368 pixels
  • Hardware Apple S5 1GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • Battery 296 mAh
  • OS watchOS 6.x

