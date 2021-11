Apple Watch Series 5 gets a huge $290 discount ahead of Cyber Monday

$290 off

Black Friday may be over but deals are still going strong pretty much everywhere. And if you’re on the lookout for an Apple Watch , today is your lucky day. The Apple Watch Series 5 is heavily discounted on Amazon.Apple phased out the Series 5 after the launch of Series 6 mainly because both generations are pretty close in terms of specs and design. Now you can get the 40mm Stainless Steel version (GPS + Cellular) along with a fancy Milanese Loop withThere’s another similar deal on the 44mm model (GPS + Cellular), and again the discount is $290 but the watch comes equipped with the regular Sport Band.Get these while they last but if you happen to miss out or fancy something different from the smartwatch realm, be sure to check out our Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals article.