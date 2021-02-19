Bargain hunters should check out this huge new Apple Watch sale

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, Apple no longer sells the Series 4 or Series 5 itself while keeping the ancient Series 3 around at a fairly reasonable price of $199 and up... that many major authorized retailers and trusted unauthorized vendors can easily undercut from time to time.





Woot, for instance, has the 2017-released wearable device on sale today only starting at a measly $149.99 in refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included. Naturally, that's going to buy you a small 38mm model in a GPS-only version, but incredibly enough, the same size will set you back just $10 more if you also need (or merely want) built-in cellular connectivity.













Meanwhile, prospective buyers with larger wrists should be happy to see the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 priced at a pretty much unrivaled $169.99 in a GPS-only model and an even more compelling $179.99 with standalone LTE support.





Before pulling the trigger, however, you may want to remember the life-saving ECG functionality was added to the Apple Watch family a whole year after the Series 3 release, which is why it's probably better to opt for a Series 4 or Series 5 refurb if you care about that sort of thing and can afford to spend up to $100 extra.





2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is currently available in a single 44mm XL size and two connectivity options, fetching $259.99 with and $239.99 without cellular support.





Last but certainly not least, the Apple Watch Series 5 can be had at $289.99 with built-in LTE connectivity in the same size, which is a pretty good deal considering how few meaningful upgrades the Series 6 has brought to the table at a significantly higher price.



