Bargain hunters should check out this huge new Apple Watch sale

Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 19, 2021, 2:44 AM
While it's definitely hard to argue with the bang for buck of the high-end Apple Watch Series 6 and essentials-focused Apple Watch SE, both of which were commercially released just last year, we can totally understand why some of you would still be interested in an older timepiece from the world's top vendor.

Of course, Apple no longer sells the Series 4 or Series 5 itself while keeping the ancient Series 3 around at a fairly reasonable price of $199 and up... that many major authorized retailers and trusted unauthorized vendors can easily undercut from time to time.

Woot, for instance, has the 2017-released wearable device on sale today only starting at a measly $149.99 in refurbished condition with a 90-day warranty included. Naturally, that's going to buy you a small 38mm model in a GPS-only version, but incredibly enough, the same size will set you back just $10 more if you also need (or merely want) built-in cellular connectivity.

Meanwhile, prospective buyers with larger wrists should be happy to see the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 priced at a pretty much unrivaled $169.99 in a GPS-only model and an even more compelling $179.99 with standalone LTE support.

Before pulling the trigger, however, you may want to remember the life-saving ECG functionality was added to the Apple Watch family a whole year after the Series 3 release, which is why it's probably better to opt for a Series 4 or Series 5 refurb if you care about that sort of thing and can afford to spend up to $100 extra.

2018's Apple Watch Series 4 is currently available in a single 44mm XL size and two connectivity options, fetching $259.99 with and $239.99 without cellular support. 

Last but certainly not least, the Apple Watch Series 5 can be had at $289.99 with built-in LTE connectivity in the same size, which is a pretty good deal considering how few meaningful upgrades the Series 6 has brought to the table at a significantly higher price.

