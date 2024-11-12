Huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale slashes every single GPS-only model to a new record low price
The Apple Watch Series 10 is a bit of a curious paradox, costing a lot less than the significantly more robust Apple Watch Ultra 2 while packing a newer and of course (slightly) faster processor. For an undoubtedly limited time, the price gap between the two is even larger than usual, as the Series 10 is sold by Amazon at a cool $50 discount in a number of different models.
We're talking about both 42 and 46mm variants sans cellular connectivity, which are normally available for $399 and $429 respectively. Granted, 50 bucks may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, but you have to keep in mind that this is still a very new device that has yet to score a similar price cut in a single color option. And if you hurry, you can choose from a variety of hues for both the aluminum case and the accompanying band of the marked-down Apple Watch Series 10.
Of course, if you decide to take advantage of Amazon's pre-holiday promotion today, you need to understand and accept the possibility that better deals could arrive around Thanksgiving or Christmas. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are technically still more than two weeks away at the time of this writing, so your patience may... or may not end up being handsomely rewarded soon.
Just in case they're not abundantly clear right off the bat, our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review underlines the many similarities this bad boy shares with last year's equally well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9. But the two are obviously not 100 percent identical, and the extra screen real estate, slimmer and lighter body, and even the faster charging of the newer generation make its value proposition feel pretty much unbeatable right now, at least as far as iPhone users are concerned.
A swanky new Jet Black finish is another big reason to pick the Series 10 over its lower-cost predecessor today... unless, of course, you prefer a rose gold or silver flavor, all three of which just so happen to be sold at the exact same discount ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2024.
