Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale slashes every single GPS-only model to a new record low price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is a bit of a curious paradox, costing a lot less than the significantly more robust Apple Watch Ultra 2 while packing a newer and of course (slightly) faster processor. For an undoubtedly limited time, the price gap between the two is even larger than usual, as the Series 10 is sold by Amazon at a cool $50 discount in a number of different models.

We're talking about both 42 and 46mm variants sans cellular connectivity, which are normally available for $399 and $429 respectively. Granted, 50 bucks may not sound like an earth-shattering discount, but you have to keep in mind that this is still a very new device that has yet to score a similar price cut in a single color option. And if you hurry, you can choose from a variety of hues for both the aluminum case and the accompanying band of the marked-down Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits Brightness, ECG, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Sleep Tracking, Sleep Apnea Notifications, Temperature Sensing, Cycle Tracking, Emergency SOS, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Swimproof, Depth Gauge, S10 Processor, Double Tap Gesture, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Faster Charging, Aluminum Case, Multiple Color Options
$50 off (12%)
Buy at Amazon

Of course, if you decide to take advantage of Amazon's pre-holiday promotion today, you need to understand and accept the possibility that better deals could arrive around Thanksgiving or Christmas. After all, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2024 are technically still more than two weeks away at the time of this writing, so your patience may... or may not end up being handsomely rewarded soon.

Just in case they're not abundantly clear right off the bat, our comprehensive Apple Watch Series 10 review underlines the many similarities this bad boy shares with last year's equally well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 9. But the two are obviously not 100 percent identical, and the extra screen real estate, slimmer and lighter body, and even the faster charging of the newer generation make its value proposition feel pretty much unbeatable right now, at least as far as iPhone users are concerned.

A swanky new Jet Black finish is another big reason to pick the Series 10 over its lower-cost predecessor today... unless, of course, you prefer a rose gold or silver flavor, all three of which just so happen to be sold at the exact same discount ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2024.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple Watch - Deals History
40 stories
12 Nov, 2024
Huge Apple Watch Series 10 sale slashes every single GPS-only model to a new record low price
06 Nov, 2024
Offering more bang for your buck, the Apple Watch Series 9 is selling at a hefty discount
21 Oct, 2024
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
15 Oct, 2024
Best Buy is selling one Apple Watch Series 9 model at a rare $120 discount for a super-limited time
10 Oct, 2024
Amazon is now selling the cheapest Apple Watch SE 2 models at record low prices without Prime
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
Verizon Message+ app lives on a little longer amid complaints that Google Messages is inferior
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
T-Mobile stores will have a special gift waiting for you this Tuesday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Amazon and Best Buy are selling the Pixel 9 at a huge discount well ahead of Black Friday
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Morale at T-Mobile corporate store is "terrible" the store's manager tells us in exclusive talk
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Unprecedented T-Mobile investment making employees wonder if jobs are on chopping board
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday
Amazon is giving Pixel Watch 3 buyers loads of reasons to be thankful before Black Friday

Latest News

NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
NBA 2K25: MyTEAM launches on Android and iOS in November, pre-registrations open
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Base iPhone 16 models match their Pro counterparts in durability
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
Oppo Find N5 touted as the most powerful foldable of H1 2025
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
T-Mobile to offer huge phone discounts to certain subscribers of its segmented plans
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Mystery solved! Apple's new iPhone security feature caused mysteriouos reboots
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
Don't miss out and grab the Pixel Watch 2 at one of its lowest prices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless