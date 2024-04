Sweeter-than-sweet Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) deal is up for grabs at Walmart

Grab the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2 and save 25% The Apple Watch SE 2 with a 44mm case gives you the best of Apple's essential features, now at a much more affordable price. The carbon-neutral wearable has a built-in heart rate monitor and features sleep and fitness tracking features. It also keeps you safe with its Crash Detection function. The timepiece without cellular connectivity with a Silver aluminum case and White Sport Band is now available at its best price on Walmart, offered at 25% off. $70 off (25%) $209 $279 Buy at Walmart

To our knowledge, this particular non-cellular size variant has never seen lower prices at Walmart. As if that’s not enough, the sweeter-than-sweet deal doesn’t go live regularly. The model was available at the same $70 discount as far back as January, and we have no idea how long the current deal will last and when (or if) it’ll be returning. But we do know Amazon doesn’t have a matching offer, making Walmart’s promo all the better.For a tad under $210, you get all of Apple’s essential smartwatch features. As you might have guessed, this doesn’t include a double-tap gesture , but most users shouldn’t find this a grave concern.This timepiece doesn’t just look stylish – it’s also comfortable to wear, and that’s just the beginning. Here, Apple packed everything you could want to complete your ecosystem, from heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring to Emergency SOS.Like the latest Galaxy Watch 6 lineup, this bad boy won’t skip notifying you about any irregularities it detects in your heart rate. Hopefully, you won’t have to see just how this feature works. But hey, it’s there in case you ever need it!Since this lacks the Always-On display function, it can last you a bit longer than the Apple Watch Series 8 , especially if you don’t use it as a fitness tracker for workouts. With that in mind, the timepiece promises the same 18-hour battery life or less with workout sessions.All in all, the Apple Watch SE 2 isn’t something groundbreaking. It’s precisely what you expect – an affordable smartwatch with all the must-have wearable features. And now, Walmart’s exciting 25% discount turns it into an even more budget-friendly best seller.