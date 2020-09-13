At least one new Apple product unveiled on Tuesday could be available for immediate purchase online
In just two days, Apple is expected to virtually host its "Time Flies" new product event during which we could see the fourth-generation iPad Air, the Apple Watch Series 6, and other new products introduced. Today, Twitter tipster @LOvetodream has disseminated some information about some of the upcoming new products. He says that the Apple Watch Series 6 will be offered in a new color. There is speculation that the new hue will be a variant of blue. That dovetails with another rumor calling for midnight blue to be a color option for this year's iPhone models.
Apple will accept new orders online for at least one just introduced device on Tuesday
As for the iPhone 12 series, we don't expect to see it unveiled this coming week. We already know from Apple that the pandemic has forced it to delay the release of its first 5G models by a few weeks and that will apparently cause a delay in the handsets' introduction as well. There have been so many contradictions surrounding the upcoming phones. Will all four models have a 120Hz refresh rate? Will only the screens on the Pro models update 120 times per second? What about the LiDAR depth sensor. The latter measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With this information, an iPhone will be able to deliver more AR capabilities and produce better bokeh blurs on portraits. Or will we have to wait until 2021 for this feature to appear on an iOS handset?
What about support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals? We've heard rumors about every possible configuration and even at this late date, it isn't clear which model will work with the faster high-band signals. Any questions that you might have about the 2020 iPhone 12 family most likely won't be answered until the devices become official.
By now, we've told you about the four different iPhone models that could be arriving this year including the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone Max, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four phones will be powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset with 15 billion transistors inside. The non-Pro models should have two rear-facing cameras with three on the "Pro" models.
The fourth-generation iPad Air could feature a completely revised design that is similar to the iPad Pro. Gone is the Touch ID/Home button; the fingerprint scanner is supposedly integrated with the side-mounted power button allowing Apple to reduce the size of the bezels on the tablet. A USB-C port will replace Apple's proprietary Lightning system. The size of the screen should weigh in at 10.8-inches.
The Apple Watch Series 6 will probably not have any noticeable external differences compared to the current model. It could be equipped with a larger battery and a pulse oximeter. The latter measures the amount of oxygen in a person's red blood cells and is another Apple Watch health feature that can provide an early warning about a user's medical condition.
For Apple fans, this is the most exciting time of the year. Make sure to check in often!
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone 12 leaks (64 updates)
-
13 September Leaked Target ad and Apple's YouTube channel might hold clues to iPhone 12 launch plans
-
Now reading
13 September At least one new Apple product unveiled on Tuesday could be available for immediate purchase online
-
11 September iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
-
9 September Leaked iPhone 12 5G promo email hints at late October launch
-
8 September Most expensive iPhone 12 model could help Apple reach alleged goal of 80 million shipments in 2020