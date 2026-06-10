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Apple’s new Siri AI finally catches up to competitors in a key area where it has suffered

Photo editing with Apple Intelligence has always been an awful experience. Until now with the new Siri AI, that is.

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Abdullah Asim
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AI-powered photo editing is becoming competent on the iPhone at last. | Image by Apple
The Apple WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event this month kicked off with a presentation focused entirely around Siri AI, the company’s new Apple Intelligence update. With Siri AI, Apple has finally caught up with competitors in most areas, including an important photo editing feature that had remained awful on Apple Intelligence.

Object erasing in photos


Till now, using Apple’s suite of AI tools to try and erase objects in photos more often than not resulted in very bad outcomes. It seemed like the AI models were just taking a literal eraser to the photo and leaving a smudged mess behind.

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That has finally changed, as Siri AI hands-on experiences are showing. Not only are results much better than before, but Siri is also able to match and, in some cases, exceed the capabilities of its competitors.

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Siri AI finally catches up


This is an image editing feature that has been available on Samsung, Google, and Chinese smartphones for years at this point. Apple is pretty late to the party, and the only reason Siri is as good as it is now is because it was designed on Gemini.



However, it is worth keeping in mind that Apple is not using the same Gemini models that Google is currently using. The company is also working on its own in-house models for a possible future integration.



It’s not all perfect, though




Siri AI might be better than ever before, but it still has a long way to go. As seen here (translated source), the object eraser tool can still mess up from time to time, though that is also true for other AI services.

What Apple has done here is take the first step to providing AI tools that can keep up with rival flagship smartphones. Hopefully, it’s only up from here.

Unfortunately, it also seems that the new Siri might gate off some features on older Apple products, even those as recent as the standard model of the iPhone 17 series. Yep, the iPhone 18 will likely get more RAM just to be able to run Apple’s best on-device model, and people are not happy about that.



Apple took a jab at its rivals


What I found really funny is how Apple covered for its two years of disappointing AI and broken promises for features shown off at WWDC 2024. Craig Federighi said that Apple was being more careful with AI while others raced ahead.

To an extent, I suppose that is true. Ever since it was revealed that the Meta Ray-Ban glasses leak intimate moments, I’ve sworn off of Meta’s products, especially those that use AI. If Apple can promise real user privacy, I’m all for that.

But let’s not pretend that Apple’s delays in making a competent Siri were anything other than mismanagement inside the company on a very large scale.
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Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
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