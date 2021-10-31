Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Instead, we're simply talking about the same old high-end true wireless earbuds from a couple of years ago, now sold bundled with a fancy new MagSafe charging case.







The latest Amazon deal is somewhat of a game changer, though, shaving a nice $49.01 off the aforementioned MSRP of the refreshed AirPods Pro for the first time ever. That equates to 20 percent, and more importantly, matches (give or take a couple of bucks) the e-commerce giant's current deal on the "old" AirPods Pro.



Of course, that leaves the door open for both variants to score even bigger discounts on Of course, that leaves the door open for both variants to score even bigger discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in just a few weeks, but it might not be wise to be so certain that will happen.









The audio quality and connectivity are still pretty much unrivaled, and while the battery life of the buds themselves is not that remarkable, at up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time, the bundled charging case (with or without MagSafe) brings the combined endurance rating up to "more than" 24 hours.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up