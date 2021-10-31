Notification Center

Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's 'new' AirPods Pro are now on sale at a cool $50 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Did you know that Apple released a "new" version of the noise-cancelling AirPods Pro alongside the non-Pro AirPods 3 earlier this month? That's... technically true, but we're obviously not talking about the AirPods Pro 2, which merely leaked out recently ahead of an official announcement likely scheduled for next year.

Instead, we're simply talking about the same old high-end true wireless earbuds from a couple of years ago, now sold bundled with a fancy new MagSafe charging case. 

Priced at an identical $249 with the "old" AirPods Pro accompanied by a standard wireless charging case, the "new" model hasn't actually been very attractive until today. That's because we've grown accustomed with hefty discounts in recent months, which made it hard to recommend spending the full 250 bucks (or even $220) sans getting more upgrades.

The latest Amazon deal is somewhat of a game changer, though, shaving a nice $49.01 off the aforementioned MSRP of the refreshed AirPods Pro for the first time ever. That equates to 20 percent, and more importantly, matches (give or take a couple of bucks) the e-commerce giant's current deal on the "old" AirPods Pro.

Of course, that leaves the door open for both variants to score even bigger discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in just a few weeks, but it might not be wise to be so certain that will happen.

MagSafe support is arguably the cherry on top of an already impressive list of features making 2019's AirPods Pro undeniably some of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation money can buy in (late) 2021.

The audio quality and connectivity are still pretty much unrivaled, and while the battery life of the buds themselves is not that remarkable, at up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted listening time, the bundled charging case (with or without MagSafe) brings the combined endurance rating up to "more than" 24 hours.

