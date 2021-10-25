Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









To be perfectly clear, the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro themselves come with the exact same IPX4 water protection rating. But that standard only applies to the MagSafe case sold alongside the former product as well, with no sweat or water resistance provided by the Pro's case whatsoever.









IPX4, meanwhile, simply means that the third-gen AirPods (and their bundled charging case) can survive water splashes and not water jets or full immersion for any period of time.





In other words, Apple 's latest contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy will still work after a sweaty gym session or a few drops of rain, and the same goes for the hot new MagSafe charging case (unless purchased alongside the AirPods Pro).





Speaking of purchases, you might be happy to know that Amazon already has the AirPods 3 on sale at a $5 markdown from their $179 list price, with deliveries set to kick off tomorrow, October 26.

