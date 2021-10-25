Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro

Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro0
Obviously, we're not talking about anything truly game-changing, but it's certainly... interesting (in lack of a better word) that the third-gen "standard" AirPods are bundled with a water-resistant charging case while the AirPods Pro are not.
That goes for both the "traditional" wireless charging case shipped together with the AirPods Pro since 2019 and the MagSafe charging case joining the "new" high-end earbuds right now, which is... pretty weird.
IPX4, meanwhile, simply means that the third-gen AirPods (and their bundled charging case) can survive water splashes and not water jets or full immersion for any period of time.
In other words, Apple's latest contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy will still work after a sweaty gym session or a few drops of rain, and the same goes for the hot new MagSafe charging case (unless purchased alongside the AirPods Pro).
