Accessories Apple Audio

Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's cheaper AirPods 3 have an unexpected advantage over the AirPods Pro
Just in case you needed another reason to pick the long-awaited AirPods 3 from today's crowd of great true wireless earbuds options, it turns out that Apple chose not to advertise an interesting new feature exclusive to these bad boys at all.

Obviously, we're not talking about anything truly game-changing, but it's certainly... interesting (in lack of a better word) that the third-gen "standard" AirPods are bundled with a water-resistant charging case while the AirPods Pro are not.

To be perfectly clear, the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro themselves come with the exact same IPX4 water protection rating. But that standard only applies to the MagSafe case sold alongside the former product as well, with no sweat or water resistance provided by the Pro's case whatsoever.

Get the AirPods 3 at a $5 discount right here


That goes for both the "traditional" wireless charging case shipped together with the AirPods Pro since 2019 and the MagSafe charging case joining the "new" high-end earbuds right now, which is... pretty weird.

In case you're wondering, the AirPods 3 manage to eclipse Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds Pro in this particular department in addition to the AirPods Pro, although the Buds Pro themselves happen to carry a far superior IPX7 water resistance rating guaranteeing their functionality after immersion in "fresh water at a depth of 1 meter, for up to 30 minutes."

IPX4, meanwhile, simply means that the third-gen AirPods (and their bundled charging case) can survive water splashes and not water jets or full immersion for any period of time. 

In other words, Apple's latest contender for the title of best true wireless earbuds money can buy will still work after a sweaty gym session or a few drops of rain, and the same goes for the hot new MagSafe charging case (unless purchased alongside the AirPods Pro).

Speaking of purchases, you might be happy to know that Amazon already has the AirPods 3 on sale at a $5 markdown from their $179 list price, with deliveries set to kick off tomorrow, October 26. 

