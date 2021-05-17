The best new Apple Music feature is not supported by the AirPods Pro or AirPods Max





But the Dolby Atmos-powered Spatial Audio technology was arguably not the most exciting thing unveiled today, and as you may have noticed, Apple didn't try to hype up the complimentary Lossless Audio feature in connection to its AirPods and Beats-branded equipment in any way.

No high-quality Apple Music love for any AirPods owners





Predictably enough, that was hardly an innocent omission on the company's part, as rumored for a little while already and confirmed by the folks over at T3 . That's right, none of the existing AirPods and Beats headphones will be able to stream your favorite Apple Music tunes in "lossless" quality.













Before grabbing your pitchfork and booking a trip to Cupertino, it's important to remember (and we can't stress this enough) that all Apple Music subscribers are set to receive the aforementioned Lossless Audio upgrade at some point next month for free .





That means you will continue to pay just $9.99 a month (or $4.99 on a student account, or $14.99 for a family subscription) whether or not you will ever listen to a single song or album at its "highest quality." You had to have known there would be some sort of a catch or restriction to this completely un-Apple deal, and well, here you go.

But why?!?





The reason, in case you're wondering (and we know you are), is the Bluetooth AAC codec used by the AirPods family when connected to your iPhone, which apparently cannot handle the high-quality ALAC (Apple Lossless Audio Codec) files used to "preserve every single bit of the original audio file" whenever possible.





finally break cover. In other words, there was simply no technical way for Apple to get this done, and unfortunately, the same will almost definitely be true for the AirPods 3 when the company's next noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds









The restriction, by the way, applies to both the Lossless (aka "CD quality") and Hi-Resolution Lossless (supporting up to 24 bit playback at 192 kHz) tiers of Apple Music. On the bright side, your (discontinued) HomePod smart speaker and Apple TV digital media player (as well as your iPhone, iPad, and Mac) should be capable of getting the most out of your $9.99 a month audio streaming experience with ease.



