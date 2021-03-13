Apple pulls the OG HomePod plug to 'focus' on the more popular HomePod mini
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
By the time the $350 HomePod was commercially released, the unexpectedly popular OG Echo had already received a direct sequel, as well as multiple spin-offs of various sizes, prices, and form factors. Of course, none of Amazon's Alexa-controlled smart speakers (or even smart displays) were quite as costly as Apple's high-end Siri-powered device, and the same went for the "regular" Google Home, which also managed to beat the HomePod to global stores all the way back in 2016.
But now that the $100 HomePod mini is finally here, it's also far from shocking to see Apple's sales numbers surging around the world... and the OG HomePod discontinued. Shortly after the 2017-unveiled and 2018-released premium smart speaker ominously went out of stock on the company's official US website in a Space Gray color, Apple confirmed in a statement to TechCrunch that the device has indeed reached its end-of-life status.
That means you may want to hurry and order the white flavor directly from its manufacturer at a $299 list price while you can... or wait and hope that the likes of Best Buy will bring back their highest discounts to date in the form of clearance sales. Said retailer charged a measly $199.99 for a brand-new HomePod unit in both white and gray paint jobs almost a year ago, mind you, and although there are obviously no guarantees, we fully expect similar (if not better) deals to be offered again in the near future.
In case you're wondering, Apple is promising to continue providing HomePod customers with "software updates and service and support through Apple Care", so at the right price, this can still be a smart purchase for Siri fans interested in a superior sound experience compared to what the Mini is supposed to offer.