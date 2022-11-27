Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount





Even though today is Sunday and you're technically looking at a 24-hour-only affair, the absolutely outstanding new deal carries a Cyber Monday label for promotional purposes, allowing you to save a completely unprecedented 250 bucks on your favorite (Wi-Fi-only) 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) configuration while supplies last.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (31%) $549 99 $799 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (28%) $649 99 $899 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (23%) $849 99 $1099 99 Buy at Target Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, Two Colors $250 off (17%) $1249 99 $1499 99 Buy at Target





That might not give you a full 24 hours to take advantage of Target's special online-exclusive holiday offer in reality considering this is a decidedly high-end jumbo-sized slate you're dealing with here that's aged incredibly well since launching around a year and a half ago.





Normally priced at $799.99 and up, the third-gen iPad Pro 11 can now be purchased for as little as 550 bucks while costing $650, $850, and $1,250 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants respectively.









ahead of Cyber Monday 2022. A slightly weaker M1 chip is practically the only shortcoming of this deeply discounted 2021 11-incher , and even that is a lot faster than what all of today's best Android tablets have to offer. The rest of the specs and features are almost too good to be true for $549.99 and up, easily bumping this up to the very top of our list of the best Black Friday iPad deals ... technically availableof Cyber Monday 2022.





We're talking stellar battery life, a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and 120Hz refresh rate technology, super-powerful stereo speakers, a dual rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary shooter and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle lens (plus a 3D LiDAR scanner), a 12MP front-facing cam with Center Stage capabilities, state-of-the-art Face ID functionality, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support, and of course, a lot of major software updates guaranteed going forward.





What more could you possibly want from your next (surprisingly affordable) tablet? What more could you possibly want from your next (surprisingly affordable) tablet?



