Snub the iPad Pro (2022) and get a 2021 11-inch Apple M1 powerhouse at a $250 Cyber Monday discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you were wise enough to not blow your entire holiday shopping budget on a fancy Thanksgiving dinner and your pick of our top Black Friday tablet deals, Target will treat you to the lowest ever price on Apple's 2021-released iPad Pro 11... if you hurry.
Even though today is Sunday and you're technically looking at a 24-hour-only affair, the absolutely outstanding new deal carries a Cyber Monday label for promotional purposes, allowing you to save a completely unprecedented 250 bucks on your favorite (Wi-Fi-only) 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) configuration while supplies last.
That might not give you a full 24 hours to take advantage of Target's special online-exclusive holiday offer in reality considering this is a decidedly high-end jumbo-sized slate you're dealing with here that's aged incredibly well since launching around a year and a half ago.
Normally priced at $799.99 and up, the third-gen iPad Pro 11 can now be purchased for as little as 550 bucks while costing $650, $850, and $1,250 in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants respectively.
The entry-level model, of course, comes with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which also goes for the significantly costlier 2022 edition with Apple M2 processing power.
A slightly weaker M1 chip is practically the only shortcoming of this deeply discounted 2021 11-incher, and even that is a lot faster than what all of today's best Android tablets have to offer. The rest of the specs and features are almost too good to be true for $549.99 and up, easily bumping this up to the very top of our list of the best Black Friday iPad deals... technically available ahead of Cyber Monday 2022.
We're talking stellar battery life, a gorgeous 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and 120Hz refresh rate technology, super-powerful stereo speakers, a dual rear-facing camera system consisting of a 12MP primary shooter and a 10MP ultra-wide-angle lens (plus a 3D LiDAR scanner), a 12MP front-facing cam with Center Stage capabilities, state-of-the-art Face ID functionality, Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) support, and of course, a lot of major software updates guaranteed going forward.
What more could you possibly want from your next (surprisingly affordable) tablet?
