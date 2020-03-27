T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 27, 2020, 6:28 AM
Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale
There's never a bad time to purchase an iPhone in refurbished condition from a reputable retailer like Woot, especially if said iPhone is a relatively new and incredibly popular model like the 2018-released XR, XS, or XS Max.

That entire trio is on sale for 24 hours only in "fully unlocked" variants compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks stateside. Obviously, the iPhone XR is the most affordable of the bunch, fetching $399.99 in a single black hue at the time of this writing with 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as $439.99 in a 128GB configuration available in your choice of three paint jobs, including black, coral, and red.

Check out the deals here



The 6.1-inch handset is normally priced at $599 and up in brand-new condition with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty included, which is of course not the same thing as buying a refurb with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and only a 90-day seller warranty. Still, you're looking at a 100 percent functional device here that packs an Apple A12 Bionic processor, offering surprisingly solid camera performance and excellent battery life, which undoubtedly makes this a steal.

The same goes for a 5.8-inch iPhone XS available at a heavily marked-down price of 450 bucks in a 64GB storage variant, with 256 and 512 gig configurations currently setting you back $500 and $550 respectively. This bad boy comes with a dual rear-facing camera system and a sharper display compared to the iPhone XR, as does the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max you need to pay at least $560 for today only.

But wait, there's more. More bargains for "iFans" on even tighter budgets, starting with a $360 and up iPhone X, a 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus fetching as little as $299.99, a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 setting you back a measly $209.99 in a 64GB storage configuration, and an older and cheaper iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available for $120 and $190 respectively in entry-level 32GB variants.

All "iDevices" on sale here are backed by the same 90-day warranty, and at least in theory, they should all be in a very similar refurbished condition with "moderate" scratches, dents, and dings.

Related phones

iPhone XR
Apple iPhone XR View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
$600 Apple iPhone XR on
$380 Apple iPhone XR on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2942 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 3 Reviews
$730 Apple iPhone XS on
$525 Apple iPhone XS on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$730 Apple iPhone XS Max on
$650 Apple iPhone XS Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3179 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone X
Apple iPhone X View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 13 Reviews
$600 Apple iPhone X on
$535 Apple iPhone X on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2716 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$300 Apple iPhone 8 on
$310 Apple iPhone 8 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 8 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 6 Reviews
iPhone 8 Plus on
$375 Apple iPhone 8 Plus on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2691 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.1
 Based on 17 Reviews
$199 Apple iPhone 7 on
$149 Apple iPhone 7 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1960 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 7 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 14 Reviews
$250 Apple iPhone 7 Plus on
$150 Apple iPhone 7 Plus on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2900 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale
Expires in - 16h 9minApple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale
-$50
Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are on sale at a lower than ever price (brand-new with warranty)
Samsung's original Galaxy Buds are on sale at a lower than ever price (brand-new with warranty)
-30%
The Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch is on sale at a hefty discount for the first time ever
The Skagen Falster 3 smartwatch is on sale at a hefty discount for the first time ever
-$50
Google's Nest Hub Max smart display is a perfect family distraction at a solid discount
Google's Nest Hub Max smart display is a perfect family distraction at a solid discount
-50%
Logitech's Apple Pencil alternative is cheaper than ever for a limited time
Logitech's Apple Pencil alternative is cheaper than ever for a limited time
-$130
Sony's AirPods Pro rivals with noise cancellation are cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty
Sony's AirPods Pro rivals with noise cancellation are cheaper than ever with a 90-day warranty

Popular stories

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 might be even more similar to the Galaxy S20 series than you think
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has just leaked
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
Google tests feature allowing Pixel users to control actions via a rear double-tap
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Working from home? Don't discuss sensitive information near this device
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Pixel 4 XL vs Note 10+ Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless