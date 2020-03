Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale

That entire trio is on sale for 24 hours only in "fully unlocked" variants compatible with both GSM and CDMA networks stateside. Obviously, the iPhone XR is the most affordable of the bunch, fetching $399.99 in a single black hue at the time of this writing with 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as $439.99 in a 128GB configuration available in your choice of three paint jobs, including black, coral, and red.













The 6.1-inch handset is normally priced at $599 and up in brand-new condition with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty included, which is of course not the same thing as buying a refurb with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and only a 90-day seller warranty. Still, you're looking at a 100 percent functional device here that packs an Apple A12 Bionic processor, offering surprisingly solid camera performance and excellent battery life, which undoubtedly makes this a steal.





The same goes for a 5.8-inch iPhone XS available at a heavily marked-down price of 450 bucks in a 64GB storage variant, with 256 and 512 gig configurations currently setting you back $500 and $550 respectively. This bad boy comes with a dual rear-facing camera system and a sharper display compared to the iPhone XR , as does the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max you need to pay at least $560 for today only.









All "iDevices" on sale here are backed by the same 90-day warranty, and at least in theory, they should all be in a very similar refurbished condition with "moderate" scratches, dents, and dings.





There's never a bad time to purchase an iPhone in refurbished condition from a reputable retailer like Woot, especially if said iPhone is a relatively new and incredibly popular model like the 2018-released XR, XS, or XS Max.