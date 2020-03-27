Apple's iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are the stars of Woot's latest blowout sale
Mar 27, 2020, 6:28 AM
Check out the deals here
The 6.1-inch handset is normally priced at $599 and up in brand-new condition with a standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty included, which is of course not the same thing as buying a refurb with a "moderate level of wear & tear" and only a 90-day seller warranty. Still, you're looking at a 100 percent functional device here that packs an Apple A12 Bionic processor, offering surprisingly solid camera performance and excellent battery life, which undoubtedly makes this a steal.
The same goes for a 5.8-inch iPhone XS available at a heavily marked-down price of 450 bucks in a 64GB storage variant, with 256 and 512 gig configurations currently setting you back $500 and $550 respectively. This bad boy comes with a dual rear-facing camera system and a sharper display compared to the iPhone XR, as does the jumbo-sized 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max you need to pay at least $560 for today only.
But wait, there's more. More bargains for "iFans" on even tighter budgets, starting with a $360 and up iPhone X, a 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus fetching as little as $299.99, a 4.7-inch iPhone 8 setting you back a measly $209.99 in a 64GB storage configuration, and an older and cheaper iPhone 7 and 7 Plus available for $120 and $190 respectively in entry-level 32GB variants.
All "iDevices" on sale here are backed by the same 90-day warranty, and at least in theory, they should all be in a very similar refurbished condition with "moderate" scratches, dents, and dings.
