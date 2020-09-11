iPhone SE was the best selling smartphone in Samsung's home market in Q2



Overall, Apple saw its market share increase by 1 percent compared to the previous quarter to 19 percent.



Samsung continued to dominate the market with a share of 67 percent, up 3 percent from Q1. The performance could partially be attributed to the Galaxy S20 series, which implies the flagship line is doing better in the chaebol's home ground than the rest of the world





Five of the top ten best selling smartphones in the country were Galaxy A models, which indicates that the demand for affordable smartphones has increased because of the pandemic.



This is also supported by estimates that show phones priced below $400 made up 45 percent of total shipments, up from 33 percent in the year ago quarter.



With a share of 13 percent, LG retained the third sport, but it lost 3 percent of the pie when compared to the first quarter of the year.



Overall, smartphone sales in South Korea increased 9 percent relative to the first quarter, but plunged 8 percent when compared to the same period last year.