Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung LG Apple

iPhone SE was the best selling smartphone in Samsung's home market in Q2

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 11, 2020, 5:10 PM
iPhone SE was the best selling smartphone in Samsung's home market in Q2
The iPhone SE was the most popular smartphone in Samsung's home country of South Korea during the second quarter of the year, reports Patently Apple citing analytics firm Counterpoint Research.

Overall, Apple saw its market share increase by 1 percent compared to the previous quarter to 19 percent.

Samsung continued to dominate the market with a share of 67 percent, up 3 percent from Q1. The performance could partially be attributed to the Galaxy S20 series, which implies the flagship line is doing better in the chaebol's home ground than the rest of the world

Five of the top ten best selling smartphones in the country were Galaxy A models, which indicates that the demand for affordable smartphones has increased because of the pandemic.

This is also supported by estimates that show phones priced below $400 made up 45 percent of total shipments, up from 33 percent in the year ago quarter.

With a share of 13 percent, LG retained the third sport, but it lost 3 percent of the pie when compared to the first quarter of the year.

Overall, smartphone sales in South Korea increased 9 percent relative to the first quarter, but plunged 8 percent when compared to the same period last year.

The iPhone SE was launched at the end of April and with it, Apple is hoping to woo budget-conscious buyers. In fact, CEO Tim Cook believes it will attract a fair number of Android users  The phone seems to be doing well in most markets. For instance, it helped Apple grow its sales volume in the US during Q2 2020, which is remarkable given that sales as a whole plummeted 25 percent year over year. 

The iPhone SE starts at $399 and it is powered by the same chip that fuels the iPhone 11. It features a 4.7-inch screen, a 12MP rear camera, and wireless charging.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

7.6
 Based on 8 Reviews
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
View $850
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra optical zoom vs digital zoom
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
Three of Apple's four iPhone 12 models could make a major 5G compromise
Popular stories
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless