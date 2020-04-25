T-Mobile Sprint iOS Apple Deals

Check out these cool new iPhone SE (2020) deals at Boost and Metro by T-Mobile

by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 25, 2020, 10:23 AM
With the same blazing fast A13 Bionic processor under the hood as the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, the value proposition of Apple's highly anticipated second-gen iPhone SE is already hard to argue with at a retail price of only $400 and up.

It's therefore needless to say that we were quite surprised to see the modernized 4.7-inch handset with a traditional Touch ID fingerprint sensor discounted right off the bat by several different carriers and major retailers. Even Apple itself seems unusually generous, offering massive savings with eligible trade-ins including everything from the iPhone XS (of course) to the iPhone 7 (nice).

Then again, T-Mobile is without a doubt the heavyweight champion of iPhone SE (2020) trade-in deals, but if you just want to buy this device sans strings attached, there are two new promotions you should probably take into consideration. Boost Mobile, for one, has Apple's "most powerful 4.7-inch iPhone ever" on sale starting at $299.99 instead of its $399.99 list price with absolutely no special conditions or requirements.

The only inconvenience is, well, that you'll actually have to use the new iPhone SE on a fairly unpopular carrier. Still owned by Sprint, Boost is expected to move under Dish's supervision soon as a T-Mobile MVNO (mobile virtual network operator). That basically means you'll get access to Magenta's continuously improving 4G LTE network, not to mention Boost's prepaid plans are quite competitive, currently starting at $50 per line with the "Unlimited Gigs" option.

Unfortunately, Boost Mobile is already listing the 128 and 256GB storage variants of the second-gen iPhone SE as out of stock at reduced prices of $350 and $450 respectively, so if you're interested in purchasing the powerful handset from this particular operator, you'll have to settle for the $300 64 gig configuration.

Technically, the diminutive phone with huge screen bezels is even cheaper at Metro by T-Mobile, starting at $199.99, but to score that massive $200 discount, you'll need to port in an existing number from a different carrier (other than T-Mo, of course.)

Network switchers will get an instant $200 rebate off the aforementioned $400 MSRP, but another important thing you have to keep in mind before pulling the trigger is that this deal is exclusively available in physical Metro stores, and a new phone doesn't exactly qualify as an "essential" purchase worth risking your life for.

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

