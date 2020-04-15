



But what are the differences? There are some and we line them all up below.





iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8 differences summary:





Apple A13 Bionic chip (iPhone SE) vs Apple A11 (iPhone 8)

Support for Portrait mode (iPhone SE only)

Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps, stereo sound recording (iPhone SE only)

Next generation Smart HDR for photos (iPhone SE)

$400 starting price (iPhone SE) vs $450 starting price (iPhone 8)

No Plus sized model iPhone SE

No 3D Touch on iPhone SE (it only supports Haptic Touch) vs 3D Touch support on iPhone 8

Dual SIM card support on iPhone SE (nanoSIM + eSIM) vs single SIM for iPhone 8

Faster connectivity on iPhone SE (60% faster cellular, 38% faster Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 support)



For all else, new iPhone SE is absolutely identical to the iPhone 8: it has the same battery and Apple officially says both phones can play back video for around 13 hours; it has exactly the same dimensions, exactly the same Touch ID, exactly the same IP67 water protection and the list goes on and on.





The thing that upsets us the most with the new iPhone SE has to be that slow 5W charger that Apple includes in the box. Both the new iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 support fast charging, but for both you would need to buy a fast-charging adapter separately.