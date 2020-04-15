T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8: differences

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Apr 15, 2020, 10:34 AM
iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8: differences
The new iPhone SE is here and it comes to replace the iPhone 8 which will no longer be offered. In fact, this new iPhone SE is a lot like the iPhone 8, and not at all like the first-generation iPhone SE which was a tiny, 4-inch phone.

The new iPhone SE model features a 4.7" Retina LCD screen with Touch ID and it provides exactly the same battery life as the iPhone 8.

But what are the differences? There are some and we line them all up below.

iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8 differences summary:


  • Apple A13 Bionic chip (iPhone SE) vs Apple A11 (iPhone 8)
  • Support for Portrait mode (iPhone SE only)
  • Extended dynamic range for video at 30fps, stereo sound recording (iPhone SE only)
  • Next generation Smart HDR for photos (iPhone SE)
  • $400 starting price (iPhone SE) vs $450 starting price (iPhone 8)
  • No Plus sized model iPhone SE
  • No 3D Touch on iPhone SE (it only supports Haptic Touch) vs 3D Touch support on iPhone 8
  • Dual SIM card support on iPhone SE (nanoSIM + eSIM) vs single SIM for iPhone 8
  • Faster connectivity on iPhone SE (60% faster cellular, 38% faster Wi-Fi with Wi-Fi 6 support)

For all else, new iPhone SE is absolutely identical to the iPhone 8: it has the same battery and Apple officially says both phones can play back video for around 13 hours; it has exactly the same dimensions, exactly the same Touch ID, exactly the same IP67 water protection and the list goes on and on.

The thing that upsets us the most with the new iPhone SE has to be that slow 5W charger that Apple includes in the box. Both the new iPhone SE and the iPhone 8 support fast charging, but for both you would need to buy a fast-charging adapter separately.

Also, it's worth knowing that cases for the iPhone 8 will fit the new iPhone SE without a problem.

How would you rank the iPhone SE (2020)?

Vote View Result

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$335 Apple iPhone 8 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic, 2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
The new iPhone SE is here: 4.7-inch display, Touch ID, and iPhone 11 power for $399
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
Where to preorder the OnePlus 8 5G and Pro: Verizon, T-Mobile and Amazon release prices
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are official: 5G-ready and the company's most expensive phones yet
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
OnePlus 8 Pro display review, or how the S20 Ultra 5G and iPhone 11 got beat
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
The 2021 Google Pixel 6 could ditch Qualcomm for custom chipsets
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G prices and memory versions appear hours before unveiling

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless