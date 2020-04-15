iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 vs iPhone XR





With a starting price of just $400 and with the latest, flagship Apple A13 chip on board and improved image quality, it looks like a great option for budget buyers.









We have looked in close detail to pick up the small nuances, so you get a full picture and we lay it all out below.

iPhone SE vs iPhone 11 differences, a short summary:

4.7-inch LCD screen vs 6.1-inch LCD screen

Touch ID vs Face ID

Longer lasting battery on iPhone 11 (17 hours video playback on iPhone 11 vs 13 hours on iPhone SE)

Ultra-wide angle camera on iPhone 11 (not available on SE)

7MP front camera on iPhone SE vs 12MP front camera on iPhone 11

IP67 water protection on iPhone SE vs IP68 on iPhone 11

Night mode on iPhone 11 (missing on iPhone SE)

Audio zoom on iPhone 11 (missing on iPhone SE)

iPhone 11 supports Dolby Atmos (missing on iPhone SE)

Starting price of $400 (iPhone SE) vs starting price of $700 (iPhone 11)

The iPhone 11 is clearly the superior phone, as evident by the price difference, but it's strange how the difference is not that huge actually. It mostly boils down to the iPhone 11 having the larger screen, Face ID, and the ultra-wide camera. If you are not adamant about having those three, and you prefer a more compact phone, the iPhone SE might be a perfectly good option for you.

iPhone SE vs iPhone XR differences, a short summary:

4.7-inch LCD screen vs 6.1-inch LCD screen

Touch ID on iPhone SE vs Face ID on iPhone XR

Longer lasting battery on iPhone XR (16 hours video playback on iPhone XR vs 13 hours on iPhone SE)

Apple A13 Bionic chip on iPhone SE vs Apple A12 chip on iPhone XR

Next-gen Smart HDR on iPhone SE vs regular Smart HDR on iPhone XR

Animoji and Memoji only available on iPhone XR

Starting price of $400 (iPhone SE) vs starting price of $600 (iPhone XR)

But what are the differences between this new iPhone SE vs the iPhone 11 ? And what are the differences between the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR that costs $600?

You really come to appreciate how good of a device the new iPhone SE is when you compare it against the iPhone XR that costs half as much. The new iPhone SE actually has the faster processor and a few features like the next-gen Smart HDR that will make your photos look actually better on it. It lacks the convenience of Face ID, though, and the smaller screen is not quite as comfortable to use as the larger one on the XR, especially for prolonged periods of time.





