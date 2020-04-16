The best Apple iPhone SE 2020 cases and screen protectors









That is why we looked at the best available wrappers for your new pride and joy, and boiled down our choice to a few tried and true lines, as well as some promising newcomers that will bear the brunt when your

The new gear may start from the rock bottom $399 for the basic iPhone SE 64GB, but goes up to $549 for the 256-gigger, so you might want to order a case before the handsets hit your front porch on April 24 when the phone is released. On the other hand, Apple's repair services that have risen in price for the past few years, are just $79 for the iPhone SE 2020 , which is the price for a good case and screen protector That is why we looked at the best available wrappers for your new pride and joy, and boiled down our choice to a few tried and true lines, as well as some promising newcomers that will bear the brunt when your iPhone SE 2020 hits the ground and doesn't run. As we all know, it's not a matter of if, but rather when. First, the most pressing question:





Will my iPhone 8 case fit the iPhone SE 2020?





Yes. While Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 and took it off the market on its website, together with all the accessory mentions, the iPhone SE dimensions and buttons/camera positioning are absolutely identical with the iPhone 8 , so you can continue using your old wrapper.





The best iPhone SE 2020 cases you can get right now

Apple iPhone SE Silicone Case ($35)



If you want to buy something brand spanking new and designated for the SE 2020 from the get-go, though, instead of recycling your greasy iPhone 8 case, you can hardly beat Apple's official silicone one. While pricey at $35, the line is one of the most popular among official Apple accessories, not least because people just shop a case together with the phone on Apple's website and don't bother to look elsewhere. A lining protect the iPhone from drops, while the soft-touch cover provides that extra grip.













Apple iPhone SE Leather Case ($45)



Looking for a bit more class added to your iPhone SE 2020 compared to those silicone or plasticky cases that are in abandon all around us? Apple has you covered with a case made from tanned and exclusively finished European leather that will grow old with grace and dignity. For a steep $45 price, though the various colors and the feeling in your hand may be worth it.













Spigen Air Skin for iPhone SE 2020

We promise, we are done with Apple's cool but expensive cases. Some case makers claim "barely there" cases, but Spigen's Air Skin line really walks the walk. Made by hardened polypropylene - you know, the stuff that plastic shopping bags are made of, it would literally fit like a glove around the iPhone SE, and while reviewing it we loved the thin, stylish, and unassuming protection it offers without obstructing the phone's curves or looks. Best of all, it costs $12 over at Amazon, much less than the official Apple silicone case. We promise, we are done with Apple's cool but expensive cases. Some case makers claim "barely there" cases, but Spigen's Air Skin line really walks the walk. Made by hardened polypropylene - you know, the stuff that plastic shopping bags are made of, it would literally fit like a glove around the iPhone SE, and while reviewing it we loved the thin, stylish, and unassuming protection it offers without obstructing the phone's curves or looks. Best of all, it costs $12 over at Amazon, much less than the official Apple silicone case.









Case-mate Naked Tough case for iPhone SE 2020

Not all that glitters is gold, but the Naked Tough line of Case-Mate strikes the balance between a thin and light case that comes in various hues, including a clear model, and a more stringent approach to protection than "barely there" cases like the AirSkin. You still get that light feel, but the wrapper offers military-grade protection, and is more adept at enduring bumps, drops and other adversities without relaying them to the phone inside. The cherry on the top? It comes in a variety of glittery and iridescent finishes to spruce up the iPhone SE 2020 looks.











Spigen Tough Armor for iPhone SE 2020

Grading up in protection while still keeping the phone in your pocket relatively thin is Spigen's Armor series, which also offers a small integrated kickstand that comes in handy pretty often. It is done with dual-layer protection that Spigen calls Air Cushion - one more flexible and absorbent, and a tougher external layer, and offers sloping sides for an ergonomic grip, as well as a kickstand, not that you will be needing it much for the 4.7" display of the iPhone SE 2020. Grading up in protection while still keeping the phone in your pocket relatively thin is Spigen's Armor series, which also offers a small integrated kickstand that comes in handy pretty often. It is done with dual-layer protection that Spigen calls Air Cushion - one more flexible and absorbent, and a tougher external layer, and offers sloping sides for an ergonomic grip, as well as a kickstand, not that you will be needing it much for the 4.7" display of the iPhone SE 2020.

















Otterbox uniVERSE for iPhone SE 2020



Otterbox is most famous with their Defender series of cases that come with triple-layer protection, including one for the screen, but they do add significant bulk to your handset, while the firm has a more intriguing line, uniVERSE, to boast with, too.





This iPhone SE 2020 is still rugged, but more elegant, and comes with a rail system that allows you to fit in extra batteries, card readers, camera lense, and other modules that make your phone more versatile while protected at the same time.













The best iPhone SE 2020 screen protectors





While you might not consider the 4.7" iPhone SE display worthy of protection, scratches are ugly, the resale value is kept, and some offer antimicrobial properties or blue light filters.





Moshi IonGlass



Another in the "atomically-strengthened" IonGlass series, Moshi's offering is not only tough and durable, but it also comes with extra cover space that extends to the whole front of your iPhone SE 2020.



Thus, the possibility that your iPhone's front will be the one that shatters instead of the protector is diminished significantly, but Moshi's layer costs a bit more than Belkin's ion-exchanged glass.









InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard

If you aren't a fan of ultraviolet baking (or wait times), you can't do much better than InvisibleShield's new GlassElite VisionGuard series, as these combine extreme clarity and durability with a blue light filter to protect your eyes.



In addition, this one-of-a-kind screen protector is with anti-microbial coating and ClearPrint technology that offers a new oil-dispersing treatment to break up fingerprint oil, allowing light to pass through, making even the nastiest fingerprints and smudges barely visible.







Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra



Belkin supplies the official screen protectors at the Apple Store, and is thinner - 0.33 vs 0.29mm - and stronger than your usual tempered glass ones. The so-called InvisiGlass Ultra model here is strengthened with an ion-exchange process, and tested against key, coin, and other everyday objects' scratching.



The highest-level 9H hardness is complemented by superior touch sensitivity and clearer visibility due to the thinner glass stack. Last but not least, if you can't have it applied in an Apple Store, the EasyAlign sticker will help you install it at home with a relative ease.







