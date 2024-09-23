Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Unimpressed by the iPhone 16? Now's the time to get Apple's iPhone 15 at a killer price!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPhone 15
If Apple's recent iPhone 16 family announcement left you feeling rather underwhelmed or totally disappointed, the latest and undeniably greatest iPhone 15 offer available at Woot might be just what the doctor ordered for dealing with your September blues this year.

You have no more than six days and quite possibly a lot less than that to get last year's non-Pro 6.1-inch iOS handset with Apple A16 Bionic processing power for as little as $619.99. That's down from the $699 normally charged by Apple itself and most major US retailers and carriers for a 128GB iPhone 15 with no strings attached these days, which doesn't exactly seem like an earth-shattering discount.

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, New, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$79 off (11%)
$619 99
$699
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, New, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$89 off (11%)
$709 99
$799
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, New, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$239 off (24%)
$759 99
$999
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.7-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2796 x 1290 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Black Color, Refurbished, Excellent Condition
$145 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

But if you need more space to hold all your digital stuff without ascending to the cloud, you should know that Woot also sells unlocked iPhone 15 units in 256 and 512GB storage configurations at very special prices of $709.99 and $759.99 respectively for a limited time.

Those are all brand-new devices that "have never been in customer hands", mind you, which obviously means they're eligible for a full 1-year warranty (fulfilled by Woot rather than Apple) while promising 100 percent battery life in addition to flawless general functionality and cosmetic condition.

The discounts on the 256 and 512 gig variants are a lot more substantial than what you can get for a 128GB model, which makes this deal extremely hard to resist in addition to incredibly difficult to beat. A 512GB iPhone 15, for instance, typically sets you back a whopping $999 when ordered straight from its manufacturer, so you're basically looking at saving up to 260 bucks at Woot right now without making any compromise whatsoever from a functionality or appearance standpoint.

Yes, your cheaper-than-ever iPhone 15 will be shipped in a "sleek custom black box" rather than Apple's original retail packaging, but who really cares about that type of stuff? What you should be interested in more than anything is this bad boy's modern Dynamic Island design, respectable processing power, solid battery life, excellent camera performance, and full Apple Intelligence support.

If you have a problem shopping at Woot for whatever reason, I'm afraid I actually don't have an alternative iPhone 15 buying route to recommend right now. But if you'd also rather own a larger iOS handset, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at Amazon at a very interesting price in "refurbished-excellent" condition 
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
View Plans See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPhone 15 - Deals History
8 stories
23 Sep, 2024
Unimpressed by the iPhone 16? Now's the time to get Apple's iPhone 15 at a killer price!
20 Jun, 2024
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
26 Mar, 2024
Verizon is now selling Apple's iPhone 15 Plus giant for the low price of free with no trade-in
09 Feb, 2024
Verizon's newest iPhone 15 deal is literally unbeatable (which is why it won't last long)
31 Jan, 2024
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
T-Mobile finally confirms what we have been fearing about its Starlink-powered service
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Google pokes fun at Apple in lighthearted welcome to RCS
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Your Galaxy phone will lose wireless charging if Samsung doesn’t pay a fine for stealing it
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT
Samsung set to release a rollable display phone to counter Huawei's Mate XT

Latest News

The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
The 'new' all-black Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at a $50 Amazon discount with no strings now
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Redmi’s Apple Watch copycat confirmed to arrive on September 25
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Modern revamp of next iPhone SE might cost you a bit more too
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Vivo V40e launches this week, design and key specs confirmed
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless