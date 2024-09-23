Unimpressed by the iPhone 16? Now's the time to get Apple's iPhone 15 at a killer price!
If Apple's recent iPhone 16 family announcement left you feeling rather underwhelmed or totally disappointed, the latest and undeniably greatest iPhone 15 offer available at Woot might be just what the doctor ordered for dealing with your September blues this year.
You have no more than six days and quite possibly a lot less than that to get last year's non-Pro 6.1-inch iOS handset with Apple A16 Bionic processing power for as little as $619.99. That's down from the $699 normally charged by Apple itself and most major US retailers and carriers for a 128GB iPhone 15 with no strings attached these days, which doesn't exactly seem like an earth-shattering discount.
But if you need more space to hold all your digital stuff without ascending to the cloud, you should know that Woot also sells unlocked iPhone 15 units in 256 and 512GB storage configurations at very special prices of $709.99 and $759.99 respectively for a limited time.
Those are all brand-new devices that "have never been in customer hands", mind you, which obviously means they're eligible for a full 1-year warranty (fulfilled by Woot rather than Apple) while promising 100 percent battery life in addition to flawless general functionality and cosmetic condition.
The discounts on the 256 and 512 gig variants are a lot more substantial than what you can get for a 128GB model, which makes this deal extremely hard to resist in addition to incredibly difficult to beat. A 512GB iPhone 15, for instance, typically sets you back a whopping $999 when ordered straight from its manufacturer, so you're basically looking at saving up to 260 bucks at Woot right now without making any compromise whatsoever from a functionality or appearance standpoint.
Yes, your cheaper-than-ever iPhone 15 will be shipped in a "sleek custom black box" rather than Apple's original retail packaging, but who really cares about that type of stuff? What you should be interested in more than anything is this bad boy's modern Dynamic Island design, respectable processing power, solid battery life, excellent camera performance, and full Apple Intelligence support.
If you have a problem shopping at Woot for whatever reason, I'm afraid I actually don't have an alternative iPhone 15 buying route to recommend right now. But if you'd also rather own a larger iOS handset, the iPhone 15 Plus is available at Amazon at a very interesting price in "refurbished-excellent" condition
