Apple's old iPhone 15 is an arguably better option than the new iPhone 16e at a lower price today

At a regular price of $699 and up, the Apple A16 Bionic-powered 6.1-inch handset is even more expensive than the $599 Apple A18-based iPhone 16e, but not if you order it from Woot today. That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is currently charging as little as $499.99 for the unlocked iPhone 15 in five different colors.

Apple iPhone 15 - $499.99 (was $699, save $199)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Renewed Premium Condition, 1-Year Warranty Included





If this new deal sounds too good to be true, that's because you're looking at "renewed premium" units here instead of brand-new ones. On the bright side, you will still get a 1-year warranty with your purchase (if you hurry), although that's offered by Woot rather than Apple , which means that you can't add AppleCare coverage to your "renewed premium" device.





As for what that label means, the most important things you need to note is that the 6.1-inch screen of your deeply discounted iPhone 15 will have no scratches and the handset's body will also lack any signs of "visible cosmetic damage" (like scratches or dents) when held "12 inches away."

That's a weirdly specific number, which is not what I can say about the "90 percent or greater" battery life promised by Woot for its iPhone 15 units sold at $499.99 a pop for the next five days (or while supplies last).





In a nutshell, you will probably not be disappointed by the overall functionality, battery life, or cosmetic appearance of your (almost) new Apple iPhone 15 if you choose to take advantage of this special offer. The value equation is also incredibly hard to beat when you consider this bad boy's sleek "Dynamic Island" design, dual rear-facing camera system, and MagSafe charging support.





These are the iPhone 15's main strengths over the costlier iPhone 16e, which in turn holds a key advantage in a newer and faster processor. The choice is obviously ultimately yours, but if you feel inclined to go for the older and cheaper product, it might be a good idea to stop wasting your time and pull the trigger ASAP. Alternatively, you could make your iPhone 15 purchase directly on Amazon.com, but in that case, you'll have to pay a few extra bucks for a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty conditions.