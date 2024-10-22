Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Probably the best iPhone 15 deal to date has just gotten better for a limited time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPhone 15
Released more than a year ago, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 is obviously no longer the best compact handset a hardcore Apple fan can get. But at the right price, you could still be looking at one of the greatest Christmas bargains out there. 

Recently sold for as little as $619.99 in brand-new condition by Woot for a limited time, the Apple A16 Bionic powerhouse is now even more affordable at the same retailer. You only have two days (or less) this time around to pay $599.99 and up for a "pristine" device backed by a full 1-year warranty.

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Pristine Condition, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$99 off (14%)
$599 99
$699
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Pristine Condition, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$109 off (14%)
$689 99
$799
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options, Pristine Condition, Black Box, 1-Year Warranty Included
$259 off (26%)
$739 99
$999
Buy at Woot

Apple iPhone 15

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Apple A16 Bionic Processor, 6.1-Inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display with 2556 x 1179 Pixel Resolution, Ceramic Shield Glass, Dynamic Island, Aluminum Frame, 48 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Face ID, Stereo Speakers, USB Type-C Port, Black, Renewed
$110 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

Your six Benjamins, of course, will buy you an entry-level iPhone 15 variant with 128GB internal storage space, but you can also opt for 256 or 512 gig configurations at lower-than-ever prices of $689.99 and $739.99 respectively if you hurry. You probably need to be fast if you want to choose from a multitude of paint jobs as well, and regardless of your final buying decision, Woot guarantees your phone's battery life will stand at 100 percent out of a "sleek custom black box" that's offered instead of Apple's original retail packaging.

Naturally, that means all these units sold at killer prices right now have technically been opened, but that doesn't mean they've actually been used too. In fact, Woot explicitly mentions your "pristine" non-Pro iPhone 15 has "never been in customer hands", which should seal this deal for a lot of Apple-loving bargain hunters this holiday shopping season.

Alternatively, you could go for a 128GB iPhone 15 on Amazon at an even lower price than through Woot, but only if you're comfortable using a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty terms. 

Originally priced at $699 and up, this bad boy is just affordable enough today to take on the likes of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S24 FE and the soon-to-be-replaced OnePlus 12R. But is it still good enough to prove a smarter buy than its direct rivals? That obviously depends greatly on your brand loyalty, but our iPhone 15 review from last year is more or less as true now as it was back then, with those cameras, that overall system performance, and that battery life composing a very solid value proposition to this day.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Apple iPhone 15 - Deals History
9 stories
22 Oct, 2024
Probably the best iPhone 15 deal to date has just gotten better for a limited time
23 Sep, 2024
Unimpressed by the iPhone 16? Now's the time to get Apple's iPhone 15 at a killer price!
20 Jun, 2024
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
26 Mar, 2024
Verizon is now selling Apple's iPhone 15 Plus giant for the low price of free with no trade-in
09 Feb, 2024
Verizon's newest iPhone 15 deal is literally unbeatable (which is why it won't last long)
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless