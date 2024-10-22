Probably the best iPhone 15 deal to date has just gotten better for a limited time
Released more than a year ago, the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 is obviously no longer the best compact handset a hardcore Apple fan can get. But at the right price, you could still be looking at one of the greatest Christmas bargains out there.
Recently sold for as little as $619.99 in brand-new condition by Woot for a limited time, the Apple A16 Bionic powerhouse is now even more affordable at the same retailer. You only have two days (or less) this time around to pay $599.99 and up for a "pristine" device backed by a full 1-year warranty.
Your six Benjamins, of course, will buy you an entry-level iPhone 15 variant with 128GB internal storage space, but you can also opt for 256 or 512 gig configurations at lower-than-ever prices of $689.99 and $739.99 respectively if you hurry. You probably need to be fast if you want to choose from a multitude of paint jobs as well, and regardless of your final buying decision, Woot guarantees your phone's battery life will stand at 100 percent out of a "sleek custom black box" that's offered instead of Apple's original retail packaging.
Naturally, that means all these units sold at killer prices right now have technically been opened, but that doesn't mean they've actually been used too. In fact, Woot explicitly mentions your "pristine" non-Pro iPhone 15 has "never been in customer hands", which should seal this deal for a lot of Apple-loving bargain hunters this holiday shopping season.
Alternatively, you could go for a 128GB iPhone 15 on Amazon at an even lower price than through Woot, but only if you're comfortable using a "renewed" unit with unspecified warranty terms.
Originally priced at $699 and up, this bad boy is just affordable enough today to take on the likes of Samsung's hot new Galaxy S24 FE and the soon-to-be-replaced OnePlus 12R. But is it still good enough to prove a smarter buy than its direct rivals? That obviously depends greatly on your brand loyalty, but our iPhone 15 review from last year is more or less as true now as it was back then, with those cameras, that overall system performance, and that battery life composing a very solid value proposition to this day.
