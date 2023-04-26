This prolific leaker has some bad news to share on iPhone 15 prices and 15 Pro Max camera





Seeing as how the iPhone 15 family is most likely still around five months away from an official announcement, the wisest course of action would probably be to trust nothing and no one at this point. But where's the fun in that?





If you're like us and want to keep track of every single piece of (semi-reliable) gossip out there, two fresh Twitter rumors could well draw your attention today... and make you think negative thoughts about two key aspects of the upcoming ultra-high-end iOS handset lineup.

No big Ultra camera upgrade after all?

















After all, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max finally bumped up their predecessors' main camera sensor from a 12 to a 48 megapixel count, which means a major successive upgrade in imaging hardware was always unlikely.





Of course, there are many ways to improve the real-life photography and videography skills of an unchanged camera sensor, not to mention that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra (or 15 Pro Max) will obviously feature more than one rear snapper





Besides, this dispute between Ice Universe and Revegnus might be far from settled, with the latter being one of the most active mobile tech rumormongers on Twitter right now while still lacking the former's longevity in this "business" and hard-earned reputation. In other words, it's currently not entirely clear which of the two conflicting rumors we should trust.

What do you say about a price increase?





This is even more "circumstantial" and speculative, but due to inflation and rising component costs, there's a theory going around that the iPhone 15 family could be more expensive than the iPhone 14 lineup.













If those numbers are true, however, it seems highly unlikely that Apple will simply be willing to cover all additional expenses and see profit margins decline when it can pass on at least some of the costs to the consumer.





One particularly problematic and expensive component could prove to be the all-new 3nm-based Apple A17 processor inside the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, which TSMC is reportedly struggling to produce in the numbers needed for a global release this fall.





The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus , meanwhile, are widely expected to pack the same A16 chip as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which should help them cost significantly less than their Pro-branded brothers and arrive on time by the end of September.





It's too early to know if the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be delayed to October or even beyond that timeline, and frankly, it's too early to know anything , so just sit back and enjoy the occasionally entertaining, often derivative, and far-too-frequently contradictory rumbles of the rumor mill. It's too early to know if the 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will be delayed to October or even beyond that timeline, and frankly, it's too early to know, so just sit back and enjoy the occasionally entertaining, often derivative, and far-too-frequently contradictory rumbles of the rumor mill.