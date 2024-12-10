Samsung fans rejoice: you can score the powerful Galaxy S24 FE at a hefty discount for Christmas
If you want a top-notch Samsung phone and have the cash to splash, you should go for one of the latest Galaxy S24 phones. However, if you want a powerful Galaxy phone at a more affordable price, the Galaxy S24 FE is the one to get. And right now, this handsome fella is even more tempting, as it's currently available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
As for the phone itself, the Galaxy S24 FE boasts an Exynos 2400e chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The silicon is almost on par with the Exynos 2400, the SoC that powers the Galaxy S24 outside the US and Canada. As a result, our friend here delivers top-tier performance and can handle any task without breaking a sweat.
Additionally, it boasts the same 50 MP main camera as the regular Galaxy S24, meaning it takes beautiful photos. The pictures feature high dynamic range, toned-down and realistic colors, and plenty of detail without oversharpening. Moreover, the phone can record videos in 8K, so your clips will look mesmerizing, too.
Another highlight of the Galaxy S24 FE is its gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with 2340 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. It delivers a great viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy more vibrant colors, especially when streaming content in HDR10+. It's pretty durable, too, as it's also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus, which is incredibly tough.
The retailer is offering a generous $175 price cut on both storage options of Samsung's mid-ranger. This means you'll save big regardless of whether you choose the 128GB model or the 256GB one. Plus, all color options are included in this discount, so you can pick the variant that best matches your style. However, some models may arrive after Christmas, so be sure to check the expected delivery date if this is meant as a Christmas gift.
As you can see, the Galaxy S24 FE is pretty impressive and among the best mid-range phones on the market right now. So, don't wait! Save with this offer now while you still can!
