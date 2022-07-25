More base RAM and big performance boost tipped for iPhone 14





The iPhone 13 starts with 4GB of RAM and all the phones use LPDDR4X, despite the newer, faster, and more power-efficient LPDDR5 RAM being available for quite some time.





DigiTimes MacRumors Per a newreport (via), the iPhone 14 will ship with at least 6GB of RAM. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max are likely to stick with the LPDDR4X standard, whereas the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be upgraded to LPDDR5, which should bring them on par with Samsung's flagship phones.





On top of that, only the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are tipped to be equipped with the new A16 Bionic chip, which might not be a drastic improvement over the A15 Bionic, but will give Pro owners bragging rights.





The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will retain the A15 Bionic, which mind you is faster than the chips that power the best Android phones , though Qualcomm appears to be closing the gap





The new A16 Bionic, paired with LPDDR5 RAM, could give a significant performance boost to Apple's premium models. That's because, in layman's terms, the faster the RAM, the faster the processing speed. Faster RAM increases the speed at which memory transfers information to various components. That concludes our RAM 101.





6GB is the only option for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max but an earlier report had said that the 14 Pros could offer an 8GB option too. Also, the series could start with 64GB of storage, which would be a downgrade considering the iPhone 13 mini comes with at least 128GB of storage. The Pros, on the other hand, may start with 256GB instead of 128GB.





The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are also likely to flaunt pill-shaped and pinhole cutouts and a new 48MP camera, though they may still lag behind the Galaxy S22 Ultra in one area.



