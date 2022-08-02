New leak says iPhone 14 Pro won't be the only one getting a performance uplift

It used to be the norm for Apple to outfit all its new iPhones with the same chip but from this year onwards , the regular models will be kitted out with a year-old chip and the Pros will be equipped with a brand new SoC . That's no reason to look down on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max though.





The A15 Bionic which powers the iPhone 13 range is faster than the chips that power the best Android phones of today . Other than that, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are also rumored to have more base RAM (6GB vs 4GB) than the models they will replace. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will still have an edge because of the faster LPDDR5 RAM standard though and this may leave some people salty.





The bigger picture is that despite the old hardware, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will still offer better performance than their 2021 counterparts. This scoop comes from leaker ShrimpApplePro , who was the first to talk about the rumored new front design for the Pros late last year.





They say that a couple of things such as a new modem and new internal design will help the standard iPhone 14 models perform better than their predecessors.





This is in line with an earlier report that had said that the iPhone 14 could feature a 5G radio frequency (RF) chip that would be based on TSMC's 6nm process. The chip is expected to be smaller and more efficient than the one in the current lineup and the freed-up space might be used for larger batteries . The chip may also support Wi-Fi 6E, which will result in faster data rates, lower latency, and increased bandwidth.





Other than that, an earlier report had said that Apple may slightly modify the A15 for this year's regular models.





The iPhone 14 series is rumored to start at $799 , which is how much the 6.1-inch base iPhone 13 model costs.





The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will most likely look the same as the current standard models. Unlike the Pro models, they are not expected to have a 48MP camera, pill-shaped and hole cutouts, or Samsung's best OLED LTPO display with support for the always-on mode . They could feature a new front camera though.



