iPhone 14 molds pop up online, revealing sizes and the four alleged models

iPhone 14 molds pop up online, revealing sizes and the four alleged models1
Now, once again, ShrimpApplePro has come out with a major reveal, which in this case is a photo of allegedly all iPhone 14 sizes. The image displays metal molds of four models, with their respective sizes written in inches, and there are a few key factors to make note of.
First of all, and probably the most obvious detail here, is the absence of an iPhone 14 Mini model, supporting previous rumors and reports saying that we won’t be seeing one in 2022. Instead, there’s a pair of two 6.1-inch phones, which are likely the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and another 6.7-inch pair that should be the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Another change that is hard to miss is the increase in the size of both Pro models’ camera bumps. The larger size nicely fits reports from famous— and often correct—analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models would be 25 to 35 percent bigger than the one found on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.
Speaking of the cameras, 2022 is shaping up to be the year when Apple finally increases the megapixels of the iPhone’s main camera. Resorts say that this time around, it will have 48MP, compared to the 12MP that each main snapper on the iPhone has had for the last six or seven years.
The leaked information from ShrimpApplePro also says that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have the pill and punch-hole design at the front, furthermore solidifying previous claims. The non-Pro models, however, will keep rocking the notch at least for another year.
