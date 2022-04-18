 iPhone 14 molds pop up online, revealing sizes and the four alleged models - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Apple

iPhone 14 molds pop up online, revealing sizes and the four alleged models

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
iPhone 14 molds pop up online, revealing sizes and the four alleged models
Slowly but surely, heat is starting to build up around the iPhone 14 lineup. Earlier this April, the same leaker who was first to share the new front design of Apple’s next flagship phone, ShrimpApplePro, posted detailed schematics of the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Now, once again, ShrimpApplePro has come out with a major reveal, which in this case is a photo of allegedly all iPhone 14 sizes. The image displays metal molds of four models, with their respective sizes written in inches, and there are a few key factors to make note of.

First of all, and probably the most obvious detail here, is the absence of an iPhone 14 Mini model, supporting previous rumors and reports saying that we won’t be seeing one in 2022. Instead, there’s a pair of two 6.1-inch phones, which are likely the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and another 6.7-inch pair that should be the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.


Another change that is hard to miss is the increase in the size of both Pro models’ camera bumps. The larger size nicely fits reports from famous— and often correct—analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated the camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models would be 25 to 35 percent bigger than the one found on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Speaking of the cameras, 2022 is shaping up to be the year when Apple finally increases the megapixels of the iPhone’s main camera. Resorts say that this time around, it will have 48MP, compared to the 12MP that each main snapper on the iPhone has had for the last six or seven years.

The leaked information from ShrimpApplePro also says that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have the pill and punch-hole design at the front, furthermore solidifying previous claims. The non-Pro models, however, will keep rocking the notch at least for another year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (38 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 specs
Apple iPhone 14 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

As Pixel Watch rumors heat up, Google's Fitbit Sense drops to new all-time low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
As Pixel Watch rumors heat up, Google's Fitbit Sense drops to new all-time low price
-$120
The OnePlus Nord Watch gets mistakenly mentioned on OnePlus’ website, could launch soon
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
The OnePlus Nord Watch gets mistakenly mentioned on OnePlus’ website, could launch soon
The best smartwatches in 2022 (April update)
by Radoslav Minkov,  79
The best smartwatches in 2022 (April update)
Set to be unveiled in three days, Realme Q5 images and specs are released by regulatory agencies
by Alan Friedman,  0
Set to be unveiled in three days, Realme Q5 images and specs are released by regulatory agencies
Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
by Anam Hamid,  0
Leaker reveals which iPhones will be phased out after iPhone 14 arrives
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
by Anam Hamid,  10
Even more iPhone 14 schematics leak, showing the differences between the four models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless