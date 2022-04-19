Apple may equip the iPhone 14 Pro models with Lightning fast connector indeed





Granted, Apple doesn't reveal its Lightning connector specifications, but industry insiders claim that it is a USB 2.0 affair capable of 480Mbps speeds. In theory, it should support USB 3.0 speeds as well, but such a Lightning connector is reportedly only present on iPads at the moment.





Compare that to the at least ten times faster transfer speeds of the USB-C port that most any Android now carries, and you'll see why Apple may want to introduce the faster Lightning port speeds to its iPhone line, too.





According to iDropNews , Apple will equip the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro with a Lightning port capable of USB 3.0 transfer speeds, presumably on account of their videography prowess.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Apple's Lightning connector was a side-agnostic revelation when it first appeared, but it is getting a bit long in the tooth in terms of specifications, especially when it comes to transfer speeds.