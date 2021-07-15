All Apple iPhone 13 Pro color options leak, which bling would you pick?





Well, thanks to a thread on one of the largest forums in South Korea, NAVER , leakster Lanzuk who has a very good track record when it comes to Apple and Samsung tips, has sourced the alleged iPhone 13 Pro colors from his supply chain connections.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro colors









Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max colors list:





Black

Silver

Rose gold (pale and subtle)

Sunset gold (bronze feel)





As you can see, this is a radical departure from the Gold, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite iPhone 12 Pro options. Graphite goes black, silver remains silver, and both golden options will differ from the iPhone 12 Pro Gold hue.





The source claims that the iPhone 13 Pro's mysterious Sunset Gold edition is leaning more towards the bronze side of the spectrum, while the Rose Gold, which Apple has used plenty of times before in its iPhones, is very pale and subtle this time around.





If all of this bling sounds too gaudy for you, let's not forget that his supply chain sources from where the iPhone 13 Pro colors originate, are in China, and there the iPhones have had exclusive colors for a while.





With the Chinese love of all things golden, the iPhone 13 Pro color set may undergo a thorough transformation when the phones land stateside, so the mystery of the fourth color that will most likely not be Sunset or Rose gold in the US, remains. Which one would you pick?