Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View

Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

 View
Apple

All Apple iPhone 13 Pro color options leak, which bling would you pick?

Daniel Petrov
By
0
All Apple iPhone 13 Pro color options leak, which bling would you pick?
We already did a preview of the colors that the iPhone 13 may appear in, but what about the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max colors, will there be any changes? 

After all, these will be the new iPhone models with the 120Hz LTPO displays, the souped-up cameras with the large sensors and enhanced zooming abilities, as well as the larger batteries.

Well, thanks to a thread on one of the largest forums in South Korea, NAVER, leakster Lanzuk who has a very good track record when it comes to Apple and Samsung tips, has sourced the alleged iPhone 13 Pro colors from his supply chain connections.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro colors


Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max swapped the Midnight Green and Space Grey of the iPhone 11 Pro models for a nice Midnight Blue and an elegant Graphite colors, leaving the Gold and Silver options intact. In 2021, the iPhone 13 Pro colors will, apparently, do the old switcheroo again, at least in China, where the tipsters supply chain sources are.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max colors list:

  • Black
  • Silver 
  • Rose gold (pale and subtle)
  • Sunset gold (bronze feel)

As you can see, this is a radical departure from the Gold, Pacific Blue, Silver, and Graphite iPhone 12 Pro options. Graphite goes black, silver remains silver, and both golden options will differ from the iPhone 12 Pro Gold hue.

The source claims that the iPhone 13 Pro's mysterious Sunset Gold edition is leaning more towards the bronze side of the spectrum, while the Rose Gold, which Apple has used plenty of times before in its iPhones, is very pale and subtle this time around.

If all of this bling sounds too gaudy for you, let's not forget that his supply chain sources from where the iPhone 13 Pro colors originate, are in China, and there the iPhones have had exclusive colors for a while. 

With the Chinese love of all things golden, the iPhone 13 Pro color set may undergo a thorough transformation when the phones land stateside, so the mystery of the fourth color that will most likely not be Sunset or Rose gold in the US, remains. Which one would you pick?  

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Mutli-device support on WhatsApp coming soon: you will no longer need your phone nearby to chat
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Mutli-device support on WhatsApp coming soon: you will no longer need your phone nearby to chat
Google has quietly introduced a Pixel battery optimization feature for extreme charging conditions
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Google has quietly introduced a Pixel battery optimization feature for extreme charging conditions
iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 beta: you will be able to install updates with less than 500MB storage available
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 beta: you will be able to install updates with less than 500MB storage available
Apple flying towards the first $2.5 trillion valuation on the wings of AirTags
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple flying towards the first $2.5 trillion valuation on the wings of AirTags
AT&T plans to have mmWave 5G in seven airports by the end of 2021, in 25 by the end of next year
by Iskra Petrova,  0
AT&T plans to have mmWave 5G in seven airports by the end of 2021, in 25 by the end of next year
Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless