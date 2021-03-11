Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

iOS Apple

The iPhone 13 series will have larger batteries according to trusted analyst

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Mar 11, 2021, 7:09 AM
The iPhone 13 series will have larger batteries according to trusted analyst
The Apple iPhone 13 series are expected for release in September of 2021, and we've already seen plenty of rumors surfacing about the phones. Many such rumors are courtesy of reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), with the latest one suggesting that Apple will be putting bigger batteries into the iPhone 13.

Kuo says that Apple has taken new space-saving measures in designing the iPhone 13, in order to fit a higher capacity battery. According to the analyst, Apple has made way for a larger battery inside the phone's body in part by reducing the thickness of the front optical modules and integrating the SIM card slot with the motherboard. Kuo also notes that larger batteries will inevitably mean slightly heavier iPhone 13 models, as compared to the iPhone 12.

In the battery tests we performed for our iPhone 12 review, the phone's rather small 2815 mAh battery still managed to last an impressive 12 and a half hours of web browsing and the less impressive 6 hours and 38 minutes of YouTube playback.

Considering the battery capacity, those are reasonable results that can be attributed to the energy-efficient A14 chip inside the iPhone 12. In any case, higher battery capacity is definitely going to be welcome on the iPhone 13, plus its expected A15 processor could be even more energy-efficient, which too is promising.

In related news, Ming-Chi Kuo recently also said that the iPhone 13 Pro and Max will feature 120Hz OLED displays and smaller notches.

