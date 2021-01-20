Apple is making some big changes to its iPhone 12 family production plans





Of course, it was fairly easy to anticipate some iPhone 12 variants would prove considerably more popular than others, but given the extremely vigorous online support for compact devices repeatedly expressed by many hardcore "iFans" over the last few years, we never expected the "mini" model to completely misfire.





As it turns out, however, these prospective iPhone 12 mini buyers were not as much numerous as they were vocal, failing to get the 5.4-inch Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse up to the sales numbers initially envisioned by both the Cupertino-based tech giant and industry pundits.









Evidently, the iPhone 12 Pro is significantly exceeding Apple's original expectations, especially in major Western markets like the US, where the handset arguably delivers the best quality/price ratio of the entire family at a $999 and up MSRP. Available for a reasonable but perhaps not reasonable enough $699 in its entry-level configuration stateside, the iPhone 12 mini may have well found a little more success in countries like China.







