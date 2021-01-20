Apple is making some big changes to its iPhone 12 family production plans
As it turns out, however, these prospective iPhone 12 mini buyers were not as much numerous as they were vocal, failing to get the 5.4-inch Apple A14 Bionic powerhouse up to the sales numbers initially envisioned by both the Cupertino-based tech giant and industry pundits.
Evidently, the iPhone 12 Pro is significantly exceeding Apple's original expectations, especially in major Western markets like the US, where the handset arguably delivers the best quality/price ratio of the entire family at a $999 and up MSRP. Available for a reasonable but perhaps not reasonable enough $699 in its entry-level configuration stateside, the iPhone 12 mini may have well found a little more success in countries like China.
The iPhone 12 lineup performed particularly well around those parts in the final quarter of 2020, according to both this new report and a different one from last week. Unfortunately for Apple, its impressive global growth at a time of great struggles for arch-rivals Samsung and Huawei could be stifled by component shortages that continue to make it difficult for the company to keep up with demand, especially as far as 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max variants are concerned.