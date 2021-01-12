Apple totally crushed it in China during the first few months of iPhone 12 5G sales





Are you ready? According to Digitimes-quoted "data available from the local media" ( via MacRumors ), the iPhone 12 , 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max racked up a combined 18 million unit shipments between October and December in the world's most populous country, which just so happens to be the single largest smartphone market out there as well.

The iPhone 11 series is a distant memory













in total in China during the last three months of 2019, down from 11.5 million units the year before. Still, that was undoubtedly more than enough to surpass the regional full-quarter sales numbers of the iPhone 11 trio from back at the end of 2019. We know that because Canalys reported almost a year ago that Apple shipped just a little over 10 million handsets in China during the last three months of 2019, down from 11.5 million units the year before.





The company's market share sat at a relatively modest 11.8 percent, which the iPhone 12 lineup has apparently been able to boost to more than 20 percent of the huge local pie in Q4 2020.





The name of the game is 5G





Clearly, this incredible (and incredibly sudden) success story has a lot to do with 5G, which is far more prevalent in China than many Western markets. More than 50 percent of all smartphones sold in the region during Q3 2020, for instance, came with a 5G connection, the vast majority of which were manufactured by local companies like Huawei, Vivo, and Oppo.





Speaking of, Apple's Q4 2020 rise unsurprisingly came at the expense of those same Chinese brands, which dropped from over 90 percent to around 78 percent of shipments as they finally faced stiff 5G-capable Western competition at a number of different price points.









Given that China's best-selling smartphone chart by model for the July - September 2020 period was largely dominated by budget-friendly devices with 5G support, it remains to be seen if the iPhone 12 mini was at least capable of performing well around those parts while flopping hard in the US.





Priced at a reasonable $699 and up stateside, Apple's first truly compact powerhouse in a long time is obviously the cheapest member of the iPhone 12 family on Chinese shores as well. The problem is the "regular"-sized, non-Pro model is only slightly more expensive worldwide, and considering the general local preference for "phablets", we don't have any real reason to expect big differences to be reported between the 12 mini's popularity in China and the US.







