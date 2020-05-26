Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year

Despite adopting USB-C on the iPad Pro in 2018 and even testing the popular connector on some iPhone prototypes in recent years, Apple has once again chosen to fit the next iPhone series with its proprietary Lightning port.

Leaker Fudge has a decent track record when it comes to Apple leaks. In recent months he has shared an iPhone 12 Pro sketch that revealed the new camera layout and detailed several iOS 14 features.





Now, the tipster says the USB-C iPhone 12 prototypes that were being worked on internally have not been given the green light for production. Apple has instead decided to stick with the proprietary Lightning connector, which was first introduced on the iPhone 5 in 2012.





That is far from surprising considering most people now believe Apple will never adopt USB-C on the iPhone. As opposed to doing so, the Cupertino giant is expected to ditch ports entirely and Fudge corroborates earlier reports about that move potentially happening as soon as next year on the iPhone 13.

Apple has made no secret of its wireless vision for the future in recent years, but existing wireless technologies are not yet up to par with their wired equivalents. That is why Fudge believes Apple’s going to introduce a different type of charger in 2021.

Apple might finally say goodbye to Lightning in 2021





Rather than forcing millions of customers to purchase a wireless charger with their new iPhone, the leaker in question claims Apple is planning a Smart Connector-like magnetic charger that will ultimately replace Lightning when introduced next year.





This information corroborates a suggestion made by Jon Prosser in late April after alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max CAD images seemed to showcase a Smart Connector, something that is not present on the final product.





There is still no word on whether the Smart Connector-like feature will double as a connector for iPhone accessories, but Prosser says Apple has zero plans for Apple Pencil support at the moment. These plans could eventually change, but support shouldn't be expected next year.





Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously revealed that Apple was planning to remove all ports from the premium iPhone 13 Pro Max in 2021. Leaker Fudge, however, seems to believe the new charging connector could be present on the entire iPhone 13 series, including the non-Pro models.





Whatever the final plans are, the move could prove to be a game-changer for the entire wireless charging industry. If Apple implements everything correctly, demand for wireless chargers could increase dramatically following the launch.





Apple itself is likely to capitalize on the switch with its own lineup of accessories, something that should further boost the popularity of wireless chargers even if they are sometimes inconvenient to use and often slower than traditional chargers.





Rumor has it that the company is working on two wireless chargers at the moment. One of them could be marketed as AirPower Mini and will reportedly be able to charge one product at a time, making it perfect for the iPhone 13.





Those on the lookout for a larger charging pad should be able to get their hands on AirPower which, like the original concept that never launched, should be able to charge three products at once – an iPhone, an Apple Watch , and a pair of AirPods



