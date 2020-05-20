Apple might ship the iPhone 12 5G without earphones to boost AirPods sales

Of course, all of this is purely speculation at this stage and there has been no official word from Apple regarding the matter.

What will the iPhone 12 series offer?

Despite potentially ditching EarPods from the box, Apple does have several important upgrades planned for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. These involve higher resolution OLED displays on the former and ProMotion equivalents with slimmer bezels on the latter.Newer camera sensors are to be expected on all smartphones too while those who purchase the Pro-branded devices will gain access to a LiDAR Scanner that should improve the accuracy of AR content and Portrait Mode.Powering the flagship devices is going to be the upcoming A14 Bionic which is rumored to be manufactured on the newer 5-nanometer process, meaning customers can expect better performance and efficiency.