Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

 View
STAY TUNED!
Google Pixel 5 event | Here's how to watch and what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung iOS Apple 5G

Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Sep 28, 2020, 8:57 AM
Apple will go for Samsung's jugular with early iPhone 12 5G release in one market
For most hardcore Apple fans around the world, the company's decision to hold off the iPhone 12 5G announcement event until mid-October obviously means they will need to wait a little longer than in other years to be able to purchase a hot new mobile device with iOS.

But prospective buyers in one market could actually get Apple's first-ever 5G-enabled handsets right on their typical schedule if not a tad earlier. We're talking about a pretty major market too, which the Cupertino-based tech giant largely ignored in the past for one simple and fairly obvious reason. 

This time around, however, the US company must be feeling that it actually stands a chance challenging Samsung's domestic reign. Yes, South Korea has been dominated by the local hero since forever, but the advent of 5G networks may give Apple a previously inaccessible opening to first place.

Only one month to go?


We know, we know, that feels like an eternity for folks in the Western Hemisphere, who got their first chance to order the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max on September 20, 2019. But the same devices only expanded to South Korea on October 25 last year, so if The Korea Herald's sources prove accurate, seeing the "iPhone 12 series" hit regional stores in "late October or early November" could put a big smile on the faces of mobile consumers around those parts.

Traditionally, Apple likes to commercially release its new iPhone generations in waves, with the 11 family barely reaching Korean shores in their fourth wave of availability, following previous rollouts in select global markets on September 20, September 27, and October 18.


Given that the iPhone 12 5G lineup is pretty much guaranteed to break cover on October 13 now, a "late October or early November" commercial debut in South Korea almost certainly means the country will be part of the second wave of sales this year. 

If you're wondering what might have changed between 2019 and 2020, the answer is obviously 5G. Samsung's homeland stands out with its towering adoption of the next cellular standard, and unsurprisingly, the world's largest smartphone vendor is number one in the region, with a mind-blowing 67 percent share of all Q2 2020 sales.

Apple was a distant second between April and June, with a modest 19 percent slice of the overall local pie, but the iPhone 12 roster is widely expected to rock the fledgling 5G industry, and what better way to humiliate your arch-rival than threaten its domestic supremacy?

How many iPhone 12 versions will actually go on sale soon?


Assuming today's report is to be trusted, we're still left with a very important unanswered question. Well, several if we include all the mysteries and uncertainties surrounding the detailed specs and features of Apple's future high-enders, but one if we only consider the availability aspect.

Namely, how many members of the 5G-capable iPhone 12 family can we expect to hit stores in South Korea as early as late October and even earlier in other markets like the US? As you may already be aware, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has long been rumored to arrive a little later than the other three main variants due primarily to its integration of a mmWave modem designed to support Verizon's blazing fast 5G Ultra Wideband network.


Some sources claim the non-Pro 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max could end up becoming available alongside the 6.7-inch 12 Pro Max sometime in November, while the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro are likely to go up for pre-order shortly after their rumored October 13 announcement ahead of an actual commercial release before the month wraps up.

Keep in mind that the entire quartet is all but guaranteed to support low and mid-band 5G connectivity for the likes of T-Mobile and AT&T, with a fifth member of the family possibly dubbed iPhone 12 mini purportedly keeping its cellular speeds limited to the 4G LTE mark and thus unlikely to be released in the US or South Korea.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$1900
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a (5G) press renders leak days before event
Popular stories
A month with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: long-term review
Popular stories
iPads 2020 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 price 'confirmed'
Popular stories
If you don't delete these iOS and Android apps now, it could cost you some of your hard-earned cash
Popular stories
AT&T and Verizon become unlikely allies in the 5G war against T-Mobile
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12, Pro, and Max announcement event may fall on Prime Day 2020
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will bring the 8 Pro's 120Hz technology to a much lower price point
Popular stories
T-Mobile goes for Verizon and AT&T's jugular with yet another crazy good deal

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless